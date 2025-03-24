3D Ultrasound Market 2030: How Technology is Shaping Patient Care

3D Ultrasound Market Growth & Trends

The global 3D ultrasound market size is expected to reach USD 5.84 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing preference for noninvasive diagnostic procedures coupled with continuous technological advancement in the field of 3D imaging is contributing to market growth. The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning have improved the patient outcome.

AI can conduct a quantitative assessment by analyzing imaging information automatically and produce precise imaging diagnosis. The potential use of AI technology in the 3D ultrasound pipeline includes image and data interpretation, multi transducer technologies, image navigation, and quality optimization. Moreover, rising usage of imaging technology in various applications such as cardiology, general imaging, gynecology, and point of care are also contributing to market growth.

The market is expected to witness high demand for point of care 3D ultrasound. Major factors contributing to the growth are a miniaturization of technology and lower system cost. Furthermore, an increasing number of product launches and continuous technological collaboration among major players in the industry are also boosting the market growth. For instance, in November 2019, Philips Launched EPIQ Elite ultrasound system for gynecology and general imaging. The device combines 3D and 4D imaging and would improve patients’ clinical outcomes.

3D Ultrasound Market Report Highlights

Based on the application, the general imaging segment dominating the market owing to the increasing number of product launches

Based on end-use, the handheld segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period due to the rise in point of care facilities

North America was the leading regional segment in 2024 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of various market leaders and continuous technological advancement in the region.

3D Ultrasound Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D ultrasound market report based on product, application, end use, and region:

3D Ultrasound Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Handheld

Compact

Cart/Trolley

3D Ultrasound Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

General Imaging

Cardiology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Urology

Others

3D Ultrasound End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

3D Ultrasound Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



