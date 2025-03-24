Europe Fill Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Expands with Growing Outsourcing

The Europe fill finish pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 9.54 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for sterile injectable drugs, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing focus on cost containment and efficiency by pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, advancements in technology and the increasing use of contract manufacturing by pharmaceutical companies are expected to drive market growth.

The Europe fill finish pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is also characterized by a number of trends, such as the growing importance of regulatory compliance, the increasing use of single-use technology, and the rising adoption of advanced analytical and quality control systems. Additionally, there is a growing trend towards the use of contract manufacturing by small and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, as well as by virtual biotech companies.

Germany dominated the market in 2024 owing to a strong base of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the region. These companies are involved in drug discovery activities, which, in turn, led to the growth of the market in the region. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact, and one of the major impacts of the pandemic on the fill-finish contract manufacturing market in Europe has been an increased demand for COVID-19 vaccines and therapies. This has aided in increasing the demand for CMOs in the market since the fill-finish process requires advanced technology; thus, to reduce the cost, many Pharma and Biotech companies are more focused on outsourcing the fill-finish process, thereby boosting the overall market growth.

Europe Fill Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

On the basis of product type, Vials dominated the market and accounted for a share of 53.4% in 2024 and Prefilled syringes are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

Based on the Molecule type, the small molecule segment dominated the market in 2022 with the largest share of 67.3% in 2024 and is anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use segment, the biopharmaceutical segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.9% in 2024. The increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars is driving the growth of the biopharmaceutical end-use segment. Due to the market for biologics and biosimilars experiencing rapid expansion, biopharmaceutical companies are the main consumers of fill-finish contract manufacturing services.

The UK fill-finish pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market held the largest market share of 20.3% in 2024 in the Europe market and the fill-finish pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in Germany is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period.

Key Europe Fill Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Company Insights

Some key companies operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Catalent, Inc. (acquired by Novo Holdings A/S). Companies are pursuing acquisitions and partnerships while investing in advanced technologies and flexible manufacturing solutions to enhance services, expand market share, and meet rising demand for biologics and sterile injectables.

Sartorius AG delivers equipment and services to facilitate biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. Their innovative bioprocessing solutions, including single-use technologies and automation systems, enhance efficiency and compliance in fill-finish operations while supporting pharmaceutical companies in optimizing sterile product production processes.

Baxter specializes in sterile contract manufacturing injectable pharmaceuticals, including biologics, cytotoxics, and vaccines. They offer customized fill/finish services using advanced facilities, ensuring regulatory compliance and supporting clients throughout the drug development lifecycle from clinical trials to commercial production.

List of Key Players of Europe Fill Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

