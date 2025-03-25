Biovenic: Driving Innovation in Animal Breeding for a Sustainable Future

Shirley, NY, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Recent research at Wageningen University & Research highlighted genetic selection as an effective method for mitigating methane emissions in livestock, discussed during an October symposium, showcases the pivotal role of genetics for advanced animal breeding solutions. Biovenic’s suite of tools and solutions addresses exactly these needs, enabling the agricultural sector to breed more resilient, productive, and sustainable livestock.

“We have comprehensive services for animal breeding,” a scientist introduces, “including genomic selection tools and genome-wide association studies.”

Genomic Selection

Through genomic selection in animal breeding, Biovenic enables researchers to identify and select livestock with superior genetic potential early in life, accelerating the breeding cycle by replacing conventional practices with a genomic-enhanced selection process, saving time, reducing costs, and improving consistency. In combination with Biovenic’s advanced analytics, genomic selection can identify animals with lower methane emissions or those with increased resilience to changing temperatures. Such focus 100% aligns with recent developments from WUR-ABG, where genetic selection has been symbolized as an essential tool to mitigate climate change impacts in livestock.

Genome-Wide Association Studies (GWAS)

Biovenic’s expertise extends to genome-wide association studies to allow researchers to comprehend complex genetic traits, which are managed by scanning the entire genome. GWAS specifically helps with pinpointing genes linked to traits such as milk yield, disease resistance, or growth rates, which has been proven instrumental in efforts to reduce livestock methane emissions.

“Our GWAS platform helps researchers and breeders to explore into the genetic architecture of their livestock populations and consequently provide insight into the genetic variants that can drive sustainable agricultural practices.” The scientist explains.

Precision Animal Breeding

Integrating a wealth of phenotypic and genotypic data, Biovenic’s precision animal breeding pinpoints specific animal traits that can boost efficiency and productivity, which means more reliable predictions on which animals will thrive in specific environments or under new climate conditions—critical information as climate change introduces new stressors and challenges to livestock farming. The platform democratizes access to precision breeding with tools that work for both large-scale producers and small farms, empowering users to make data-driven breeding choices.

From consulting and support to training and implementation, Biovenic’s mission is to assist experts, breeders, and agricultural companies in solving breeding challenges and enhancing productivity. For agricultural players working under new climate constraints, their comprehensive services provide the tools necessary to adapt, innovate, and succeed in a rapidly evolving environment.

Web: https://www.biovenic.com/

About

Biovenic takes pride in its ability to serve as a bridge between scientific research and practical application, offering versatile solutions to help farmers, agricultural companies, and researchers meet the demands of sustainable agriculture.