Global Demand for E-Signatures Surges as RSign Expands with Ingram Micro, Frama, and SoftwareOne

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — With web searches for e-signatures surpassing web meetings, businesses are prioritizing digital transformation. In response, Ingram Micro, Frama, and SoftwareOne have integrated RSign e-signatures to help companies digitize workflows affordably and at scale. RSign is now available in 52 countries via Ingram Micro CloudBlue, 90+ nations through SoftwareOne, and eight European markets with Frama’s expert guidance.

“RPost and Ingram Micro Cloud are bringing us the products our clients need,” states Bob Appleby of PAconnect. “For affordable, full-featured e-sign, we think RSign. For simple email encryption, we think RMail.” As businesses rapidly shift to digital, RSign and RMail provide the tools and support needed to navigate compliance, security, and efficiency challenges—ensuring seamless remote work operations.

https://rpost.com/news/technologists-think-rsign

