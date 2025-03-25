Healthcare Data Monetization Solutions Market Expands with Rising Demand for Data-Driven Insights

The global healthcare data monetization solutions market size is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The healthcare sector is witnessing a surge in data generation and utilization driven by technological advancements. Organizations are increasingly capitalizing on this data, recognizing its potential to enhance healthcare outcomes. Monetization strategies include research collaborations, where stakeholders access and analyze healthcare data for research. Data analytics and insights enable trend identification, optimized workflows, and operational efficiency. Moreover, increasing demand for personalized medicine is another opportunity to modify treatments using healthcare data. Furthermore, healthcare data informs targeted advertising and market research, allowing tailored marketing strategies for specific patient populations, thus optimizing reach and impact.

Several healthcare companies have established business models centered on healthcare data monetization while ensuring compliance with HIPAA regulations. For instance, HealthVerity operates a secure data exchange platform, prioritizing data de-identification, privacy compliance, and patient transparency. Komodo Health specializes in aggregating and analyzing de-identified patient data to provide insights and analytics to healthcare stakeholders. TriNetX facilitates collaboration among healthcare organizations by leveraging de-identified patient data for research within a global health research network. IBM Watson Health partners with healthcare organizations to develop data-focused solutions that enhance healthcare outcomes while adhering to strict de-identification methods and HIPAA regulations. These companies illustrate compliant healthcare data monetization, driving innovation and growth in the healthcare data monetization solutions market while upholding patient privacy and data security.

Healthcare Data Monetization Solutions Market Report Highlights

The increasing use of external data sources, digital transformation in the healthcare sector, and rising enterprise data volume are major factors driving the market’s growth

Based on type, the indirect data monetization segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024

The direct data monetization segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 17.9%over the forecast period

By mode of deployment, the cloud segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 and is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period.

By facility size, the large facilities segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period

List of Key Players in the Healthcare Data Monetization Solutions Market

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

Salesforce, Inc.

SAP

SAS Institute Inc.

Accenture

Infosys Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens

Exactech, Inc.

Particle Health, Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

