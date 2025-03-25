Anti-Static Agents Market 2030: The Role of Glycerol Monostearate in Polymers

Anti-Static Agents Market Size & Trends

The global anti-static agents market size was estimated at USD 577.5 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the product reducing the charges on the surface of polymers and increasing the conductivity of the products. In the semiconductor industry, the demand for anti-static agent packaging is expected to rise due to strict requirements for component protection and the high sensitivity of semiconductor devices to electrostatic discharges (ESDs). Robust packaging solutions are crucial to prevent damage during transportation, manufacturing, and handling.

Antistatic agents are a specific type of plastic additive engineered to mitigate the accumulation of static electricity on plastic surfaces. Their application is widespread due to the potential issues associated with static electricity, such as dust attraction, product damage, and electrical discharge. Projections indicate that the product market is poised for growth in the forecast period. This anticipated expansion is linked to the increasing utilization of agents aimed at diminishing charges on polymer surfaces and enhancing product conductivity.

Anti-Static Agents Market Report Highlights

The ethoxylated fatty acid amines segment of the market was valued at USD 183.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 313.7 million by 2030.

The liquid segment of the market was estimated at USD 286.9 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 474.2 million by 2030.

The polypropylene segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.5% of the market in 2023. Polypropylene (PP) is increasingly used in packaging, consumer goods and automotive industries due to its high tensile strength, durability, and chemical resistance.

The packaging segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.4% of the market in 2023. The segment is driven by the need for improved material handling and safety, especially in industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

The anti-static agents market in Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.9% in 2023.

The Europe anti-static agents market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing demand from the electronics, textiles, packaging, and automotive industries.

Anti-Static Agents Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti-static agents market report based on product, form, polymer, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Glycerol Monostearate

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Diethanolamides

Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Liquid

Powder

Others

Polymer Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Others

End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Textile

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France Spain Russia

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



