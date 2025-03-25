The Role of IoT in Transforming Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems by 2030

Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global automated storage and retrieval systems market size is estimated to reach USD 10.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) are computer-aided or robotic systems that store and retrieve products or items at a specific place on racks/shelves in warehouses or storage places. The machines follow an established route to place or retrieve the item from a specific location. The high volume of loads can be quickly and efficiently moved with AS/RS. The AS/RS systems are a boon to the warehousing sector as the industry reels with labor shortages and skilled labor.

According to a DHL report in 2019, only 5% of total warehouses had installed automated storage and retrieval systems. The trend displays a promising opportunity for the market’s growth in the coming years as companies are increasingly adopting AS/RS for automating their warehouses. Technological development such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are aiding the growth of the target market. In November 2021, Honeywell International Inc. launched a new AS/RS system powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms. The system optimized the warehousing operation by adjusting to the user’s needs through decision intelligence. Also, Honeywell’s AI-powered AS/RS can manage 20,000 stock-keeping units (SKU) with 40% more throughput.

The e-commerce boom has resulted in the increasing importance of inventory management and control. The AS/RS aids in efficient inventory management as it keeps track of which product is stored where. It also tracks the volume of available inventory. Installation of AS/RS significantly improves the efficiency of the warehouses and substantially reduces the delivery time. For instance, SAM Outillage, a French tools manufacturer, witnessed a 25% jump in its productivity across operations by installing AS/RS for 80% of its stock-keeping unit (SKU). The company can now deliver orders within 24hrs owing to the agility brought by the automated system.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of automation technologies, such as automated storage and retrieval systems in the logistics sector. The social distancing norms necessitated the deployment of automation tools in warehousing functions and operations. Labor shortages during the pandemic led to increased adoption of the AS/RS during the pandemic. Retail, e-commerce, and healthcare sectors were booming during the pandemic and were among the top verticals of the AS/RS market.

Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Report Highlights

The unit load cranes segment dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of about 21.8%. Unit load cranes can store large loads and can reach up to 100 feet or more of height

The order-picking function segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Order picking is the first stage in the fulfillment process for a consumer’s order. Order picking function is gaining more importance owing to the growth of the e-commerce sector

The retail and e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2024, with a revenue share of 29.3%. The growth can be attributed to the increasing need for efficient inventory management and control in retail

Asia Pacific automated storage and retrieval systems market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to the rapid growth of retail & e-commerce in the Asia Pacific countries such as India and China

Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automated storage and retrieval systems market based on type, function, vertical, and region:

Automated Storage And Retrieval System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Unit Load Cranes

Mini Load Cranes

Robotic Shuttle Based

Carousel Based

Vertical Lift Module

Robotic Cube Based

Automated Storage And Retrieval System Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Assembly

Distribution

Kitting

Order Picking

Storage

Others

Automated Storage And Retrieval System Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics & Semiconductors

Others

Automated Storage And Retrieval System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa KSA UAE South Africa



