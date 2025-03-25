Books Market 2030: The Role of Technology in Shaping Book Formats

Digital reading has become a preferred choice for many readers worldwide. With the rise of smartphones, the way we read books has changed, and so has the books market. Some countries are trying to incorporate digital books into their educational curricula. These efforts are also supported by many surveys and research that indicate a decline in children’s reading interests.

With the advent of voice assistants such as Alexa and Siri, it has become easier to listen to books rather than read them. People can now hear the audio version of books while commuting, exercising, or doing chores around the house. This convenience has boosted the demand for audiobooks. According to the Grand View Research estimates, the international books market is expected to cross USD 192 billion by the year 2030. Although the hard copy format segment dominates the market, the popularity of e-books and audiobooks is rising significantly.

Let us try to understand why digital books are being preferred by readers.

Integration of AI in e-Books: Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the books industry by improving the reading experience in many ways. AI algorithms can recommend books based on reading habits, helping readers discover new authors or genres. AI is also being used to create personalized reading lists and summaries.

Unlike physical books, AI can enhance the reading experience. For example, when readers come across a challenging reference that needs to be explained, they can simply touch the word and dig out for more information. It acts as an intelligent tutor and fosters a deeper connection with reading. Moreover, text and audio can also be synchronized to create an immersive reading experience. The words are highlighted as they are uttered.

Another exciting development is the use of AI for content creation. Some authors use AI tools to help with writing. These tools can suggest new ideas, improve grammar, or even create entire stories. Who doesn’t know the names of ChatGPT and DeepSeek?

Multimedia Integration: Books are no longer just about texts! e-books now include videos, audio clips, images, and interactive features. This trend is especially popular with educational books and children’s literature. For instance, some e-books have videos that explain complex topics, while others have audio that narrates the story.

This multimedia approach helps readers engage more with the content. It makes learning easier and reading more enjoyable. How about reading a history book and being able to watch a documentary clip about the events? This trend is transforming traditional reading into a multi-sensory experience.

Multi-Device Accessibility: Another significant trend in the industry is the ability to access e-books across multiple devices. Today, readers can start reading a book on a tablet, continue it on their smartphone, and finish it on their computer. This convenience allows them to read anywhere, anytime. Cloud storage of books makes it easy to sync progress, making multi-device reading seamless and user-friendly.

Upshot

It is believed that the first book was printed in 868 CE in China. Since then we have come a long way. With almost everything being digitized, the form of books has also changed altogether. Companies are responding to this in their own way. For example, Spotify is traditionally known for music streaming, but it entered the audiobook market in 2022. The company launched services that offer premium subscribers 15 hours of audiobook content monthly, aiming to compete with established platforms such as Audible.

In February 2024, the company broadened its audiobook offerings by adding over 1,000 titles. In October 2024 the company further expanded its services to France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. It is just one example. Much more is to come for readers in the future.

