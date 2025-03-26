NexX4™ DEBUTS AT THE 30TH EDITION OF THE MATERIALS SHOW

PORTLAND, Oregon, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The 30th edition of The Materials Show, the most important American trade show dedicated to footwear materials, will kick off in February. Divided into two events, for the West Coast on 12-13 February at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland Oregon and for the East Coast on 19-20 February at the SoWa Power Station in Boston, it will bring together the best international suppliers for the footwear industry that will present new products and trends for the next season.

In this exceptional event, JV International will also present NexX4™ for the first time in the United States. This technology is patented and developed by JV International, an Italian company that since 2013 has delivered solutions, technologies and compounds for sports, outdoor, fashion and work and safety enthusiasts.

Thanks to its know-how, JV International was chosen and commissioned by Michelin to design its soles. For over 10 years, JV International has been working in collaboration with major brand partners in the sector, making the French tire company recognizable also in the footwear world.

NexX4™ is destined to revolutionize the world of footwear, accessories, clothing and many other sectors. At the Materials Show, we will showcase some of the brand partnerships including Kanso and Prabos, to present different applications of the innovative material created by JV International.

A technology never seen before!

Grip, durability, lightness and infinite possibilities for customized graphics are its main characteristics and what make it so unique. The ability to maintain maximum performance over a very wide temperature range, from -40°C (-40°F) to +40°C (+104°F), makes this product truly versatile and suitable for any context of use, not only in the world of footwear. In fact, in winter sports, NexX4™ has already made its entrance into the snowboard gloves market where its characteristics have helped to raise the level of performance even further.

The raw material is transparent making NexX4™ the perfect material for partner brands, who can see all their needs satisfied in terms of aesthetics, colors, texture and design. It is suitable for any type of footwear, in terms of shape, thickness, and intended use: from fashion to uniform, from sports to work and safety. It is truly unique, being extremely light and ensuring high resistance to abrasion.

Ambrogio Merlo, CEO of JV International and Managing Director of NexX4™, comments: “If I look back and think about the last two years of research and development that involved our entire team to bring NexX4™, and JV International, from Italy to the largest American fair for this sector, I can only look to the future with enthusiasm. Aware that the future, with the innovative NexX4™ technology, is already here.”

Come visit us at The Materials Show:

February 12-13, booth number 5002 – Oregon Convention Center in Portland (Oregon)

February 19-20, booth number 94 – SoWa Power Station in Boston (Massachusetts)

For more information: https://www.nexx4.com/