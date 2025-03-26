Banks and Credit Unions Adopt RSign for E-Signatures Amidst Loan Application Surge

Posted on 2025-03-26 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — As businesses apply for CARES Act PPP and SBA loans, RPost’s E-Sign & E-Security (Free) Work-from-Home Readiness Program enables seamless, secure e-signing and encrypted loan correspondence. Banks and credit unions, including Manchester Credit Union, report that RSign and RMail save time and costs, eliminating the need for printing and mailing loan agreements.

Banking platforms like Fern Software and Kesho have also integrated RSign, allowing financial institutions to e-sign loan agreements, payroll deduction forms, and account applications. With Salesforce.com integration, banks across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Europe can now offer a secure, compliant, and cost-effective e-signing solution to their customers.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rsign-for-small-business-and-banking

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution