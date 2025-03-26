KPM Group Enhances Print and Fulfilment Services in Kent with Expert Print Management and Pick & Pack Solutions

Kent, UK 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — KPM Group, a trusted provider of print management and fulfilment services, continues to offer businesses in Kent and beyond a seamless, cost-effective solution for printing, storage, and distribution. With over 20 years of experience, the company specializes in high-quality print production, mail fulfilment, and pick & pack services, helping businesses streamline operations and maximize efficiency.

Expert Print Management for Businesses of All Sizes

KPM Group’s print management services ensure businesses receive high-quality print materials at competitive rates. By bridging the gap between litho and digital printing, the company provides a tailored approach to meet diverse marketing and operational needs.

Businesses can access a wide range of print solutions, including:

• High-volume digital and litho printing for brochures, business stationery, and marketing campaigns.

• Bespoke print solutions, including promotional materials and packaging.

• Large-format and exhibition printing for trade shows and corporate events.

By managing the entire printing process, KPM Group ensures cost efficiency, quality control, and timely delivery, allowing businesses to focus on growth while their printing needs are expertly handled.

Pick & Pack Services: Reliable Order Fulfilment Made Simple

KPM Group’s Pick and Pack Service provides businesses with a fast, accurate, and scalable solution for order fulfilment. Whether handling custom orders or large-scale distributions, the company’s experienced team ensures that products are packed and shipped with precision.

Key benefits of the pick and pack service include:

• Time and cost savings through efficient order processing.

• Flexible fulfilment solutions tailored to business needs.

• Seamless integration with storage and distribution, ensuring smooth logistics.

From e-commerce fulfilment to corporate merchandise distribution, KPM Group delivers a hassle-free, end-to-end solution that enhances operational efficiency.

Secure and Scalable Storage & Warehousing Solutions

KPM Group operates a 22,000 sq. Ft. Warehouse near Sevenoaks, Kent, providing businesses with secure and strategically located storage. With easy access to London, the South East, and international shipping routes, the facility is equipped to handle diverse storage and logistics needs.

Key features of the warehousing service include:

• 700 pallet spaces with heavy-duty racking.

• Automated stock management with low-level alerts.

• 24/7 CCTV security monitoring and ISO 27001-certified data security compliance.

By offering on-demand stock management, businesses can reduce costs through bulk purchasing while ensuring their materials are readily available for distribution.

A Complete Print and Fulfilment Solution for Businesses

KPM Group’s integrated approach to print, storage, and fulfilment provides businesses with a cost-effective, all-in-one solution. By consolidating services under one provider, companies can:

• Reduce operational complexity and enhance efficiency.

• Lower costs through bulk printing and storage solutions.

• Ensure seamless distribution, meeting customer and business demands with ease.

Get in Touch with KPM Group

For businesses seeking expert Printers Kent management, fulfilment, and pick & pack services, KPM Group offers a tailored, hassle-free solution.

• Phone: 01322 663 328

• Location: Kent