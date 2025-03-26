CHETU PARTNERS WITH THE ARIZONA TECHNOLOGY COUNCIL AS PLATINUM SPONSOR

Sunrise, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, proudly announces it is the Platinum Sponsor of the Arizona Technology Council, the driving force behind the state’s tech hub.

“The Council has been instrumental in making Arizona’s tech community the fastest-growing innovation hub in the country,” said Rick Heicksen, Vice President of Sales at Chetu at its Tempe office. “As a world-class software solutions provider, Chetu wholeheartedly supports the Council’s ‘technology-based, pro-growth and business-focused agenda.’

“We are committed to driving the digital transformation in the Arizona business community,” Heicksen added. “Last year, Chetu relocated to a larger Tempe office to meet the growing tech demand of the Grand Canyon State.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

