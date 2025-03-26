CHETU PARTNERS WITH THE ARIZONA TECHNOLOGY COUNCIL AS PLATINUM SPONSOR

Global Software Solutions Provider Encourages Tech Excellence

Posted on 2025-03-26 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Sunrise, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global software solutions and support services provider, proudly announces it is the Platinum Sponsor of the Arizona Technology Council, the driving force behind the state’s tech hub.

“The Council has been instrumental in making Arizona’s tech community the fastest-growing innovation hub in the country,” said Rick Heicksen, Vice President of Sales at Chetu at its Tempe office. “As a world-class software solutions provider, Chetu wholeheartedly supports the Council’s ‘technology-based, pro-growth and business-focused agenda.’

“We are committed to driving the digital transformation in the Arizona business community,” Heicksen added. “Last year, Chetu relocated to a larger Tempe office to meet the growing tech demand of the Grand Canyon State.”

For more information or a free consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

Media Contact:
pr@chetu.com
954-355-6282

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution