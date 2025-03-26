Cubo Launches First London Workspace In Soho

Cubo, the UK’s fastest growing provider of flex office space, has officially landed in London with the opening of its exciting new workspace at Soho Estates’ prestigious Ilona Rose House, W1.

London, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Establishing a presence in the capital has been driven by increasing demand from members seeking a single office provider across multiple cities and reinforces Cubo’s commitment to delivering innovative, design-led workspaces that cater to the evolving needs of modern businesses.

In August 2024, the company, founded by property investors Marc and Rebecca Brough, secured the entire 18,819 sq. ft. second floor of the iconic Ilona Rose House, the site of the former Foyles Bookshop on Charing Cross Road.

Ilona Rose House is widely regarded as one of the most iconic and attractive office buildings in central London and is strategically located off Soho Square and just 100m from Tottenham Court Road Station.

The 300,000 sq. ft scheme, which is Soho Estates’ largest mixed-use development to date, was completed in May 2021 and features 150,000 sq. ft. of office space, including a public courtyard with 15,000 sq. ft. dedicated to restaurants and bar space and planted external terraces for each office occupier.

The new workspace seamlessly blends cutting-edge design with a vibrant sense of community, which aligns with Soho’s vibrant and dynamic character.

Every detail has been thoughtfully designed with members in mind. Highlights include expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that create an inspiring, light-filled environment, a stunning members’ terrace, bookable wellness studio, and a barista station offering hot drinks and complimentary beer and prosecco on tap.

It also features modern meeting rooms, relaxed community lounge areas, serviced shower facilities and secure cycle racks – all designed to enhance the lifestyle-led offering at Cubo.

The building is already home to Warner Bros De Lane Lea’s post-production facility, Dawn Capital, Skyscanner, and Planet Payment, as well as Soho Estates.

There has already been significant interest from a number of corporate businesses looking to be based in one of central London’s most iconic buildings.

The first new members to be announced at Cubo London are Alertive, a nationally recognised and award-winning leader in healthcare communication solutions.

The company, which won Best Communication Solution at the Health Tech Digital Awards 2023 and Digital Health App of the Year at the 2024 awards, is an existing member of the Cubo community.

Their decision to commit to Ilona Rose House highlights the strong relationships Cubo has built with its corporate members, who share their vision for innovation and collaboration.

Commenting on the launch of Cubo London, Marc Brough, CEO at Cubo, said:

“We’re excited to finally bring Cubo to London. Ilona Rose House is an exceptional building in a prime location and we’re confident it will provide an inspiring and dynamic home for our members.

“Establishing a presence in the capital has been a long-term ambition for us. The launch of Cubo London reflects our commitment to creating the very best flexible workspaces.

“As we look ahead to 2025, we’re committed to expanding further across the UK, bringing Cubo’s unique approach to more cities and redefining the future of work for businesses nationwide.

“We’re excited to see the impact Alertive will make from their new base at Cubo London and look forward to supporting their continued success.”

Philip Thompson, director of Soho Estates, added:

“We are delighted to celebrate the launch of Cubo London at Ilona Rose House. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to creating exceptional spaces that inspire innovation and creativity in the heart of Soho.

“Cubo’s dynamic and forward-thinking approach to workspaces perfectly complements our vision for Ilona Rose House, and we look forward to a long and successful collaboration.”

The launch of Ilona Rose House forms part of the company’s strategic growth plans and brings the total number of sites across the UK to 13.

Earlier this year, Cubo acquired one of WeWork’s six provincial sites in the UK, taking over three floors at No.1 Spinningfields, one of Manchester’s most iconic office buildings.

Over the past four years, Cubo has become synonymous with workplace innovation and desirability.

It provides an experience-led lifestyle offer to meet the changing needs of businesses – from hot desking to a designated desk, private office, or entire floor, all available on flexible terms. Members can also enjoy access to co-working spaces at all Cubo locations.

Thanks to each centre’s 24/7 secure access, Cubo members enjoy all year-round flexibility in their working lives. Member benefits include large communal spaces, private areas, break-out spaces, meeting rooms and kitchens, a barista service with free beer and fizz on tap and a programme of free networking events. Members can also take advantage of an experienced front of house team.

As a result, Cubo is the location of choice for a growing number of SMEs, tech companies and corporate companies who are looking for the best Grade A space in each location.