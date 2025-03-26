C-BATT joins NAATBatt, the premier US Battery Trade Association

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — As C-BATT continues to advance its upcoming Obsidia™ high-capacity battery anode material, the company is making another big step to expand its footprint in the battery industry.

C-BATT is proud to join NAATBatt International, a prestigious trade association for advanced battery technology in North America. NAATBatt International promotes the development and commercialization of electrochemical energy storage technology and the revitalization of advanced battery manufacturing in North America.

“Joining NAATBatt further positions C-BATT in helping to shape the future of battery technology in the United States,” said Bill Easter, President of C-BATT. “This aligns with our mission to empower grid storage, electric vehicles (EVs), and military applications as C-BATT moves closer to releasing Obsidia anode material with a fully domestic supply chain.”

Members of C-BATT will be attending the annual NAATBatt 2025 Conference in Orlando, FL, on February 17-20. The conference, known as the hub of cutting-edge battery technology, offers the perfect platform for C-BATT to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and showcase the game-changing potential of its Obsidia™ anode material.

Obsidia is a domestically sourced and produced material poised to become one of the most economically viable alternatives to graphite for anodes. It stores significantly more lithium per gram than graphite. At its core is domestically mined carbon, setting a benchmark for innovation, reliability, and energy independence in the battery materials industry.

For more information on C-BATT, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

About C-BATT

Founded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between X-BATT®, a pioneer in advanced battery materials, and CONSOL Innovations. C-BATT is developing Obsidia™, a solution to solve the ongoing supply chain challenges due to the electrification movement. C-BATT’s solution increases battery energy density and cycle life beyond traditional materials. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, FL, just outside the University of Central Florida. For battery materials development, C-BATT will use CONSOL Innovations’ domestically sourced carbon resources. For more information on C-BATT and to sign up to receive updates, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

About X-BATT®

Established in 2019, X-BATT® focuses on leveraging its patented technology for high-capacity, low-cost, scalable lithium-ion battery components and provides customized, cutting-edge solutions that will allow the renewable energy future to be fully realized.

www.x-battinc.com

About CONSOL Innovations

CONSOL Innovations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core Natural Resources, Inc., is dedicated to creating long-term value through sustainable innovations in the carbon products and materials and carbon management markets. With a mission to “Reimagine Carbon for a Sustainable Future,” CONSOL Innovations is founded on the belief that our abundant carbon resources, which have fueled human progress since the Industrial Revolution, can also serve as an important building block for meeting the critical and evolving needs of society going forward. The company, with primary operations in Triadelphia, WV, is focused on providing disruptive, carbon-based solutions for growing industries including aerospace, building products, and energy storage.