ShockWatch Impact Indicators & Tilt Sensors: Ensuring Damage-Free Deliveries

ShockWatch, a global leader in impact and tilt monitoring technology, is revolutionizing supply chain quality control with its advanced solutions. Designed to detect mishandling, ShockWatch impact indicators and tilt sensors provide businesses with a proactive approach to protecting products during transit. These devices help ensure that goods arrive in perfect condition by reducing hidden damage, improving accountability, and safeguarding warranty claims.

The Origins of ShockWatch Sensors

The concept behind ShockWatch impact indicators dates back to an unexpected moment of inspiration. Ray Ruby, the innovator behind the technology, noticed how raindrops on his windshield behaved under sudden force. This observation led to the development of the first ShockWatch tube, initially used in removable computer hard disk storage during the 1980s and 1990s. As storage technology evolved, so did ShockWatch, finding its place in the packaging industry to prevent damage in transit.

Today, ShockWatch remains at the forefront of impact monitoring solutions, continually advancing its product range to meet the growing demand for damage prevention in logistics.

How ShockWatch Impact Indicators Work

ShockWatch impact indicators provide a visible deterrent to improper handling. These devices activate when a package experiences excessive force, triggering a clear visual alert. Unlike standard shipping labels, which only indicate the contents, ShockWatch indicators actively monitor and record impact, ensuring that any mishandling is immediately identifiable.

While impact indicators detect sudden shocks or drops, tilt sensors serve a different function by monitoring package orientation. If a product is designed to stay upright, tilt sensors ensure it remains in the correct position throughout transit. Together, these solutions help businesses maintain quality control from warehouse to customer delivery.

ShockWatch Product Range

ShockWatch offers a variety of impact indicators tailored to different shipping and handling needs:

ShockWatch Clips – These tamper-proof devices attach directly to products or packaging. When an item experiences excessive force, the clip turns bright red, signaling mishandling. Designed for products under 500 cubic feet and up to 10,000 pounds, ShockWatch Clips provide a reliable way to monitor sensitive shipments.

ShockWatch Tubes – Ideal for applications where space is limited, these compact tubes detect impact amplitude based on product weight. The technology ensures that only significant shocks trigger the indicator, filtering out normal handling movements while capturing actual damage risks.

ShockWatch Labels – These fully mechanical labels activate when a predetermined impact level is exceeded. Available in five color-coded variations, each label corresponds to a specific impact threshold, allowing businesses to customize protection based on product fragility.

Why Choose ShockWatch?

ShockWatch products are designed to reduce financial losses caused by hidden damage. By acting as a clear warning to carriers and warehouse staff, these indicators promote better handling practices and minimize the chances of costly product returns. Additionally, each impact indicator comes with caution tape, alert stickers, and a companion label, helping businesses resolve damage claims quickly and efficiently.

As global supply chains become more complex, ShockWatch impact indicators and tilt sensors remain essential tools for businesses looking to enhance quality assurance and protect their products throughout the shipping process.