Florida Paints Hires New Business Development Executive for Commercial Development

Florida, USA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Florida Paints has hired veteran business development professional Fletcher Moore to supercharge its commercial development efforts.

A distinguished leader in commercial development, Moore brings over 40 years of expertise and a legacy of excellence to Florida Paints. Moore has collaborated with some of the most respected names in hospitality, entertainment, and transportation including Marriott Vacation Club and Hotels, SeaWorld®, Orlando International Airport, and Tampa International Airport.

In his role as Business Development Executive – Commercial Development, Moore will oversee Florida Paint’s expansion by spearheading new commercial projects and relationships, while reinforcing the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation.

“We’re excited to bring Fletcher in to continue our current trajectory of growth with commercial projects. His leadership and strategic insights will play a pivotal role in expanding our reach and align perfectly with our vision for the future,” said Rick Strube, Florida Paints Co-founder/Co-CEO.

Notable construction projects led by Moore include Volcano Bay at Universal Studios Orlando, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations Corporate Headquarters in Orlando, and Truist Plaza at Church Street Station (formerly SunTrust Plaza).

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Moore is a proud graduate of Auburn University and an active member of NAIOP Central Florida, CREW Central Florida, ABC Gulf Coast, and ABC of Central Florida, reflecting his commitment to fostering connections within the commercial development community.

“As a native Floridian and Central Florida local, I’m thrilled to join the passionate team at Florida Paints. The company has an amazing capacity for growth, and I look forward to working with the company’s existing commercial partners while fostering new relationships in the commercial market as well,” said Moore.

Committed to local manufacturing and with over 24 million gallons of paint produced, Florida Paints is also recognized as a “Golden 100” company by Orlando Business Journal. Florida Paints’ newly-renovated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and corporate offices are nestled in the community of Winter Garden in what was once a former citrus packing plant and one of the country’s largest exporters of Florida oranges. While based in Central Florida, Florida Paints’ products are available through 28 company-operated retail stores across the state and a strong independent dealer network.

For more information about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/.

About Florida Paints

Paint Made for the Sunshine State

Florida Paints is a second-generation, family-owned paint manufacturer proudly owned and operated in Central Florida. Founded in 2012 on a 60-year legacy in the paint industry, Florida Paints formulates its quality interior and exterior paints, primers and other specialty coatings to meet the unique climate challenges of Florida and surrounding regions, ensuring they are weather-tested and expertly crafted for durability.

Florida Paints is a resource for every stage of the painting process providing a variety of color, technical and professional services for contractors and homeowners alike. Committed to local manufacturing and with over 24 million gallons of paint produced, Florida Paints has been named “Best Paint Store” by Orlando Magazine and is recognized as one of the largest privately held companies in the region on Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 list. Available through 28 company-operated retail stores across the state and a strong independent dealer network, Florida Paints is a rapidly growing company in our region and beyond.

Through the “Paint a Brighter Day” program, Florida Paints is committed to supporting local nonprofits and organizations with paint donations that help restore buildings and homes, bring people together, uplift environments and offer hope to those in need. To date, the program has led to approximately 8,000 gallons of donated paint.

For more information about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/.