P3iD Technologies enhances ScanBot 2.0 with advanced features including C2PA, blockchain document verification and OpenText Thrust Services integration

Silicon Valley, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — P3iD Technologies, a leader in secure document capture and workflow solutions, proudly announces the launch of ScanBot 2.0, the next-generation 100% cloud-based, no software installation, document import and scanning solution featuring groundbreaking advancements in security, verification, and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) integration. This major release includes support for C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity), blockchain document verification, and OpenText Thrust Services integration, further cementing ScanBot as a premier choice for organizations seeking a highly secure and efficient scanning solution.

Multi-Level Security and Verification

With C2PA technology, ScanBot 2.0 ensures document authenticity by embedding secure metadata, verifying content integrity, and preventing tampering throughout its lifecycle. This industry-standard framework provides organizations with a trusted mechanism to confirm the origins and authenticity of scanned documents, enhancing transparency and compliance.

Blockchain document verification further strengthens document security by creating immutable records of document transactions. By leveraging blockchain, organizations can confidently validate document authenticity, ensuring critical business and regulatory requirements are met with ease.

Multifactor Single Sign-On (SSO) Authentication with biometric identities and geofencing adds another layer of security to document workflows. ScanBot 2.0 is SAML 2.0 compliant where this advanced authentication method ensures only authorized users can access sensitive data based on biometric verification and predefined geographic locations, preventing unauthorized access and potential data breaches.

Seamless Integration with OpenText Thrust Services

ScanBot 2.0 now integrates with OpenText Thrust Services, providing organizations with an intelligent document processing ecosystem that enhances productivity and compliance. This integration streamlines document capture workflows, allowing users to efficiently manage, store, and retrieve critical business information while benefiting from OpenText’s powerful cloud-based automation and AI-driven insights.

TWAIN Direct and PDF/R for Modern Document Standards

Built as a TWAIN Direct application, ScanBot 2.0 eliminates the need for drivers and complex installations, simplifying deployment and enabling seamless connectivity with a wide range of scanning devices. Additionally, ScanBot 2.0 supports PDF/R (PDF for Raster), the next-generation file format standard optimized for document scanning and archiving, ensuring high-fidelity document storage and long-term accessibility.

Rapid Deployment with Quick ROI

ScanBot 2.0 is designed for effortless deployment, requiring no software installation or extensive IT support. By leveraging cloud-based architecture, organizations can instantly implement ScanBot into their workflows, significantly reducing setup time and costs. This frictionless deployment model ensures a quick return on investment (ROI) by immediately improving efficiency, security, and compliance across industries.

AI-Ready for clean and real-time data applications

Artificial Agents are not magic and are the result of quantities and especially quality of good and consistent data sources. ScanBot 2.0 is an ideal front-end capture solution for the ingestion and verification process to supply Large Language Models with the data that they need to be truly intelligent sources of information and to create smart A.I. Agents.

Availability

ScanBot 2.0 is available now for centralized enterprises and distributed organizations looking to modernize their document workflows with advanced security, seamless integration, and unmatched ease of use.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://p3idtech.com or contact ed.stevens@p3idtech.com

About P3iD Technologies P3iD Technologies is a trusted provider of secure, scalable, and innovative document capture solutions. With a focus on security, compliance, and efficiency, P3iD enables organizations to modernize their document workflows with next-generation technologies.

Media Contact:

Ed Stevens

P3iD Technologies Inc.

media@p3idtech.com

408-785-2005