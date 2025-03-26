BrikGard Ltd Introduces High-Quality Recycled Scaffold Brick Guards for Superior Construction Safety

Derbyshire, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — BrikGard Ltd, a leading British manufacturer and supplier of scaffold safety solutions, is proud to introduce its innovative scaffold Brick Guards, engineered to provide superior temporary edge protection for construction sites. Made from 100% recycled high-impact plastic, these stronger, safer, and more sustainable brick guards set a new industry standard.

Designed to replace traditional alternatives, BrikGard’s scaffold brick guards enhance safety, improve durability, and ensure compliance with BS EN 133774 temporary edge protection standards and NASC SG10:19 and TG20:21 regulations.

Innovative Design for Maximum Safety

BrikGard’s scaffold brick guards feature a reinforced structure with reduced gaps, minimizing the risk of tools, materials, or debris falling from scaffold platforms. The large coverage size (900.5mm x 1187.5mm x 7mm) ensures fewer units are required per scaffold, making installation faster and more efficient.

With integrated hooks and a built-in toe board clip, these guards eliminate the need for additional fixings, allowing for quick, secure installation. This rigid and stable design ensures reliable performance in high-risk construction environments.

Certified to the Highest UK Safety Standards

BrikGard’s brick guards have been laboratory tested and field-proven to meet industry safety regulations. They comply with:

BS EN 133774 – Temporary edge protection requirements.

NASC SG10:19 and TG20:21 – Scaffold safety and installation standards.

BS EN 12811-1:2003 – High British manufacturing standards for scaffold components.

These certifications ensure that construction companies using BrikGard products meet legal and regulatory safety guidelines, reducing workplace risks.

Key Features & Benefits

1. Superior Strength & Durability

• Constructed from high-impact recycled polymer, making it tougher and more reliable than traditional alternatives.

• Wind and impact tested, ensuring stability in extreme site conditions.

• Resistant to weather, heavy use, and wear and tear, reducing replacement costs.

2. Quick & Efficient Installation

• Lightweight and stackable, allowing for easy handling and transport.

• Integrated hooks and toe board clip eliminate the need for additional fixings.

• Speeds up installation, improving efficiency on-site.

3. Eco-Friendly & Sustainable

• Made from 100% UK-recycled plastic, reducing carbon footprint.

• Durable construction ensures less waste, supporting sustainability initiatives.

• Provides an environmentally responsible alternative to traditional safety barriers.

Technical Specifications

• Size: 900.5mm x 1187.5mm x 7mm.

• Material: High-impact recycled plastic.

• Features: Integrated hooks, built-in toe board clip, stackable design.

• Compliance: BS EN 133774, NASC SG10:19 & TG20:21 certified.

• Performance: Wind and impact tested for reliability.

Manufactured in Britain – Direct Supply & Fast Delivery

BrikGard Ltd is committed to quality, safety, and sustainability, manufacturing all its scaffold brick guards in Derbyshire, UK. As a direct manufacturer and supplier, BrikGard ensures competitive pricing, no middlemen, and large stock availability for quick dispatch.

Orders are delivered within 1-2 working days, providing construction sites with a reliable and efficient supply chain.