Armsons Barlow Celebrates A Year Of Social Impact And Announces 2025 Charity Partner

London, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Derby-based project managers, construction cost consultants, and building surveyors Armsons Barlow are celebrating a milestone year of community engagement and charitable giving and have unveiled Derby County Community Trust as their Charity of the Year for 2025.

At the start of 2024, the firm reaffirmed its commitment to corporate social responsibility through a variety of initiatives, including raising £2,700 for its 2024 charity partner Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance at its annual Charity Golf Day.

As well as organising this event, the team took part in other charity golf days hosted by Clowes Developments, Rodgers Leask, and the RICS, and also sponsored a hole at the YMCA Golf Day.

The firm’s efforts have extended beyond sporting events, and they have supported charities like Safe & Sound by providing Pro Bono services to further their mission of safeguarding vulnerable individuals. The team also took part in the Derbyshire Brain Game and support the Friends of Derby 500 Club, an initiative which helps local people and community projects.

Community engagement has extended into creative endeavours through the SHINE Virtual Balloon Race, an eco-friendly initiative raising funds and awareness for those affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Three team members volunteered with Over the Wall, a charity providing transformative experiences for children and young people with health challenges and disabilities.

The firm also teamed up with engineering consultancy Jackson Purdue Lever to organise a Harvest Festival Food Drive in support of the Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance and have just supported the national Christmas Jumper Day campaign, raising funds for Save the Children UK.

Armsons Barlow has now announced Derby County Community Trust (DCCT) as its Charity of the Year. The charitable arm of Derby County Football Club, the Trust is dedicated to improving lives and communities through sport, physical activity, health, and education.

Later this month Armsons Barlow will be partnering with the Trust and Clowes Developments to host the inaugural Construction & Property Padel Cup and Networking Event at We Are Padel on Pride Park.

The event will see 32 companies compete with the aim of being crowned inaugural champions. All profits raised from the event will be donated to DCCT, which will kick start a strong year of charitable initiatives, with a variety of events planned throughout the year.

Commenting on the firm’s CSR efforts, Josh Toon, director at Armsons Barlow, said:

“At Armsons Barlow, we believe that success is not just measured by what we achieve professionally, but by the positive impact we have on our community.

“Last year, our team went above and beyond to support meaningful causes, and we’re excited to carry this momentum forward into 2025 with Derby County Community Trust as our Charity of the Year.

“We look forward to co-hosting the Construction & Property Padel Cup competition in February whilst working closely with DCCT to make a real difference.”

Over its 50 plus year history, Armsons Barlow has been involved in many award-winning schemes, including the transformation of the historic Roundhouse on Pride Park into a £51m engineering, technology, and construction campus for Derby College.

Other projects include Glasshouse College – Ruskin Mill Trust, housed in the former Royal Doulton factory in Stourbridge’s Glass Quarter and 400 Hall, a state-of-the-art flexible performance theatre for Repton Hall School.

Three years ago, Armsons joined forces with chartered quantity surveyors and building surveyors Barlow & Associates to create Armsons Barlow and relocated from their long-standing home on Brick Row in Darley Abbey to Vernon Street in Derby.

To find out more, visit www.armsonsbarlow.com