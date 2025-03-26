FireShield Kitchen and Galley Enhances Kitchen and Sauna Safety with Advanced Ansul Fire Suppression Systems

Paisley, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — FireShield Kitchen and Galley, a trusted provider of fire suppression solutions, is ensuring the safety of commercial kitchens and saunas with industry-leading Ansul fire suppression systems. As the risk of kitchen and sauna fires continues to threaten businesses, FireShield offers customized fire safety solutions designed to detect, suppress, and prevent fire hazards effectively.

Fire Risks in Commercial Kitchens

With high-temperature cooking equipment, flammable oils, and grease buildup, commercial kitchens are among the most fire-prone environments. Traditional fire extinguishers and sprinkler systems often fail to suppress grease fires effectively, leading to significant damage and business downtime. Regulatory bodies such as NFPA 96 and NFPA 17A mandate the use of automatic fire suppression systems in commercial kitchens to enhance safety.

Ansul Systems R-102: Industry-Leading Fire Protection for Kitchens

The Ansul R-102 system is the world’s leading kitchen fire suppression solution, designed to detect and extinguish fires before they spread. It uses ANSULEX Low pH Liquid Agent, which rapidly suppresses flames, cools hot surfaces, and forms a vapor-securing layer to prevent reignition. The system protects vital areas, including ventilation equipment, cooking appliances, hoods, ducts, fryers, griddles, and broilers.

FireShield Kitchen and Galley provides two design options for the R-102 system:

• Appliance-Specific Design – Targets specific cooking equipment for precise fire suppression.

• Overlapping System – Covers a broader area, allowing for flexible kitchen layouts.

Designed to UL/ULC, CE, and NFPA standards, the R-102 system offers automatic and manual activation options, ensuring a rapid response to any fire emergency. Its gas cartridge operation allows for easy recharging after activation, minimizing business disruption.

Sauna Fire Risks and Xcell-flow-15 Suppression System

Saunas, commonly found in hotels, leisure centers, and wellness facilities, pose a unique fire risk due to their wooden construction and extreme temperatures. Many sauna fires originate from electrical faults, overheating, or flammable materials such as beauty product residues on towels. If left uncontrolled, these fires can spread rapidly, endangering lives and property.

To combat these risks, FireShield offers the Xcell-flow-15, a high-pressure water mist fire suppression system engineered for small sauna installations. This system:

• Automatically activates when sauna temperatures exceed a predefined level.

• Extinguishes fires in under one minute, preventing further damage.

• Minimizes water damage, as the fine mist instantly converts to steam, cooling the fire and surrounding surfaces.

• Integrates seamlessly into existing sauna structures, with a compact, wall-mounted pump unit and stainless-steel piping for discreet installation.

Why Choose FireShield Kitchen and Galley?

With over 15 years of experience, FireShield Kitchen and Galley is a leading provider of Ansul fire suppression systems. As an authorised distributor, the company ensures businesses receive high-quality, reliable fire protection tailored to their needs. FireShield provides:

• Expert consultation and system design to meet fire safety regulations.

• Professional installation with minimal disruption to business operations.

• Ongoing maintenance and inspections to ensure long-term system reliability.

Ensuring Business Safety with FireShield Kitchen and Galley

Fire safety is essential for protecting staff, customers, and property. Whether in commercial kitchens or saunas, investing in a certified fire suppression system can mean the difference between a minor incident and a devastating loss. FireShield Kitchen and Galley remains committed to delivering industry-leading fire suppression solutions, ensuring businesses stay protected and compliant.

For more information on Fire Suppression Company, contact FireShield Kitchen and Galley at 0333 772 73 07.