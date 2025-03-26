Global Regulators Adopt RPost’s Registered Email™ for Secure Legal E-Delivery

Posted on 2025-03-26 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) have joined a growing list of governmental organizations adopting RPost’s Registered Email™ service. This patented solution ensures verifiable proof of email delivery, message integrity, and timestamped authentication, replacing outdated methods like paper mail and fax. The SEC uses it to establish strong, legally admissible evidence of email communications, while STF leverages it for procedural case notifications, streamlining legal deadlines and enhancing judicial efficiency.

RPost’s Registered Email™ service has been the global standard since its first adoption by the U.S. government in 2003 and the United Nations’ World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2007. Now used in over 100 countries, it meets legal requirements under U.S. UETA and ESIGN Acts, Europe’s eIDAS, and various international regulations. Available globally through RPost’s network and integrated with platforms like Microsoft Outlook and Gmail, Registered Email™ ensures secure, compliant e-communications for law firms, regulatory agencies, and enterprises worldwide.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/sec-and-the-brazilian-supreme-court-latest-to-use-rmail

