AO Scan Global Expands Worldwide: Offering Free Remote Demos for Health & Wellness Practitioners to Validate Frequency Technology

Scottsdale, AZ, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — AO Scan Global, the world’s largest and fastest-growing distributor of Solex AO Scan technology, is transforming frequency wellness worldwide. With over 25 million scans performed globally, AO Scan technology is revolutionizing how health practitioners and wellness enthusiasts assess and optimize the body’s energetic field using advanced frequency-based science. Now, we invite health and wellness practitioners worldwide to experience this cutting-edge technology firsthand—with a FREE AO Scan demo.

“It is just a matter of time before every body in the world begins their healing journey with the AO Scan bioresonance technology.”

Bringing Energy Medicine to the Forefront

Albert Einstein once predicted, “The future of medicine will be the medicine of frequencies.” And here we are. AO Scan Global is making that future a reality, offering the most advanced, comprehensive, non-invasive frequency wellness technology.

AO Scan technology evaluates over 170,000+ points in the body and compares them to a database of 120,000+ frequency resonances, providing unparalleled insights into clients’ energetic health. This cutting-edge tool is integrated into naturopathic clinics, functional medicine practices, chiropractic offices, health coaching businesses, wellness centers, spas, gyms, salons, and biohacking communities worldwide. It allows practitioners to identify the root cause of the root cause and optimize the body’s energetic balance using advanced frequency broadcasting, custom imprinting, and energetic analysis—all at the touch of a button.

Free AO Scan Demo: Validate the Power of Frequencies for Yourself

Energy medicine is transformative—but seeing is believing. Since energetic frequencies are invisible to the naked eye, validating the technology firsthand is imperative. That’s why AO Scan Global is offering a FREE AO Scan demo exclusively for health practitioners, biohackers, and wellness professionals over the age of 18.

How It Works:

✅ One scan per clinic or household – First time users only

✅ Available remotely leveraging the power of radionics and our quantum physics based platform.

✅ Results emailed to you

During the demo, practitioners will witness how AO Scan technology provides real-time, actionable insights into their body field, emotional balance, organ health, and energetic patterns. The body is also optimized with frequencies during this demo. This breakthrough technology turns any smartphone, tablet, or PC into a powerful frequency assessment and optimization tool.

What You Need to Send to Get Your Free AO Scan Demo:

To request your FREE AO Scan demo, please visit www.aoscanglobal.com/contact and send the following information:

Full Name

Email Address

Height, Weight, Birthdate

Facial Photo with a Plain Background

10-Second Voice Memo Introduction

Business Name or Website, Instagram, or Facebook Information

This ensures information is used to create an energetic signature to which we send the frequencies. This information is needed to provide the best demo experience tailored to your needs. Free demo AO Scans will be done based on availability, and we reserve the right to not provide this service.

Why AO Scan Technology?

✅ Non-Invasive & Safe – No contraindications or side effects

✅ Remote & In-Person Use – Personalized health is ideal for telehealth and in-office visits

✅ Advanced SEFI Frequency Broadcasting – Customizable detox protocols, brain entrainment, emotional balancing, and more. Turns your own device into a frequency generator and imprinter.

✅ Comprehensive Analysis – Scan over 130 body systems, cells, and chromosomes with precision

✅ Personalized Brainentrainment and Affirmations – Balance emotional health with Inner Voice and AO Mindsync frequency tracks

✅ Custom Imprinting – Energize supplements, gemstones, sugar pellets, SEFIdots, mineral water, and personal items with frequency-based optimization

And so much more!

Join the Global Movement

AO Scan technology is sweeping the globe, empowering practitioners with data-driven, frequency-based solutions. The AO Scan Global team is rapidly expanding, offering opportunities for health professionals and wellness entrepreneurs to integrate and distribute this breakthrough technology.

Most practitioners start with the Starter Bundle Bluetooth and an AO Scan subscription—the optimal setup for integrating AO Scan into existing health and wellness protocols. This is what we consider a qualified order and has many more great benefits! However, some choose to use the AO Scan subscription alone.

Get Started Today:

Book a FREE AO Scan Demo Now: www.aoscanglobal.com/contact

Purchase AO Scan Technology: shop.solexnation.com/energy1

Join the AO Scan Global Team: Reach out today to discuss distribution and network marketing opportunities.

Quote from AO Scan Global Team Leader, Paige Maurer Wheeler

“There is a movement happening in frequency wellness, and AO Scan technology is leading the way. As practitioners and biohackers, we owe it to ourselves and our clients to explore the cutting edge of energetic health. I invite every health and wellness practitioner to join us—experience what it’s like to scan and know.”

About AO Scan Global

AO Scan Global is revolutionizing health with Solex AO Scan technology, offering the most advanced educational tool for viewing the body through an energetic lens. By identifying the root cause of the root cause, our AO Scan technology empowers users to optimize their energetic body field with targeted frequencies, moving toward better health and homeostasis. With the significant amount of information shown in these reports, our practitioners and users will easily see epigenetic suggestions that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

With the fastest-growing global network of users, our multilingual platform supports over 20 languages and serves health practitioners, biohackers, and wellness enthusiasts worldwide.

Contact:

Paige Maurer Wheeler

AO Scan Global Team Leader

Website: www.aoscanglobal.com

Shop: shop.solexnation.com/energy1

Demo Requests: www.aoscanglobal.com/contact

AO Scan Global: The Leader in Frequency Wellness Technology

AO Scan Global is transforming the future of frequency wellness as the largest and fastest-growing distributor of Solex AO Scan technology. With support in over 20 languages and a global network of users, we are leading the charge to make frequency-based wellness accessible to everyone. Join the movement today.

Results of the AO Scan can be shown in English, Portuguese, Spanish, German, Chinese, and Arabic. Stay tuned. We are growing rapidly.