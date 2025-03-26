The Importance of a Minnesota Workers’ Compensation Lawyer from Arechigo & Stokka for Neck Injuries

Saint Paul, Minnesota, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Suffering a neck injury at work can be life-altering, impacting not only your health but also your ability to earn a living. Workers’ compensation laws exist to provide financial support for medical expenses and lost wages, but navigating the claims process and securing fair compensation can be complex. This is where an experienced Minnesota workers’ compensation lawyer, such as the team at Arechigo & Stokka, can make a significant difference.

Workers’ compensation is a no-fault system, meaning that even if an employee is responsible for their own accident, they are still entitled to benefits. However, insurance companies often minimize payouts, and settlements vary widely depending on the classification and severity of the injury. Having an attorney ensures that workers receive the maximum compensation possible under the law.

Understanding Workers’ Compensation Neck Injury Settlements

Neck injuries are among the most serious workplace injuries, often requiring extensive medical treatment, including surgery. According to the National Safety Council’s 2022 report, the average workers’ compensation neck injury settlement between 2019 and 2020 included:

● $30,404 for medical care

● $28,987 for lost wages

However, more severe injuries, especially those requiring surgical intervention, can lead to much higher settlement values.

For workers who require surgical procedures such as cervical fusions or disc replacements, settlements vary significantly:

● Neck Fusion Settlement: Typically ranges from $150,000 to over $1 million, depending on the severity of the injury.

● Cervical Disc Replacement Settlement: Can fall between $100,000 and $350,000, with more severe cases exceeding this range.

● 2-Level Cervical Fusion Settlement: Often $250,000 to $400,000, based on medical costs and long-term impact.

● 3-Level Cervical Fusion Settlement: Typically $250,000 to $350,000 or more, depending on the case’s specifics.

● 4-Level Cervical Fusion Settlement: Can range from $150,000 to over $1 million, reflecting the severity and potential long-term disability.

● C5-C6-C7 Surgery Settlement: Compensation depends on factors such as wage loss, treatment costs, and state laws.

How Workers’ Compensation Benefits Are Determined

After evaluating a workplace injury, a doctor classifies the injured worker into one of four categories:

● Temporarily Partially Disabled (TPD)

● Temporarily Totally Disabled (TTD)

● Permanently Partially Disabled (PPD)

● Permanently Totally Disabled (PTD)

A temporary disability can also be classified as “Short-term disability”, while a permanent disability can also be classified as “Long-term disability”. The classification directly impacts the settlement and length of compensation payments. In severe cases, workers can receive benefits for up to 500 weeks (nearly 10 years) if they have lost at least 50% of their neck function due to the injury.

Temporary Disability Compensation

Workers who suffer temporary disabilities may qualify for:

● Two-thirds of their average weekly wage, up to $1,134.24 per week

● Full coverage for medical expenses

Temporary total disability payments cease when:

● The injured worker returns to their job

● They reach maximum medical improvement (MMI)

● They receive 130 weeks of benefits

If an injured worker returns to a lower-paying role due to physical limitations, they may receive temporary partial disability (TPD) payments, covering two-thirds of the wage difference. These benefits last for up to 250 weeks or until 450 weeks post-injury.

While workers' compensation provides essential benefits, insurance companies often seek to settle claims for the lowest possible amount. Workers' compensation provides essential benefits for injured workers across Minnesota, including St. Paul, Minneapolis, Mendota Heights, Battle Creek, Washington County, Dakota County, Roseville, and more.

