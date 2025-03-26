LG Electrical Expands Comprehensive Commercial Electrical Services in Denver and Surrounding Areas

Denver, CO, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — LG Electrical, a veteran-owned, locally operated electrical company, is proud to announce the expansion of its commercial electrical services in Denver and the surrounding areas, including Centennial, Littleton, Parker, Castle Rock, and Lakewood. With a strong reputation for reliability, professionalism, and quality craftsmanship, LG Electrical is now offering an even broader range of electrical solutions tailored specifically for businesses and commercial properties.

A Full Suite of Commercial Electrical Services

LG Electrical provides comprehensive electrical solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of commercial clients, from small retail shops to large industrial complexes. Their services ensure that businesses maintain safe, efficient, and compliant electrical systems, minimizing downtime and supporting operational growth.

Key Commercial Electrical Services Include:

Electrical Installations & Upgrades: New construction wiring, tenant build-outs, electrical panel upgrades, and system expansions.

Lighting Solutions: Energy-efficient LED retrofitting, interior and exterior lighting installations, and smart lighting systems to reduce energy costs.

Parking Lot Lighting Repair & Maintenance: Expert installation and repair of parking lot lights to ensure safety and security.

Backup Power Systems: Generator installations, UPS systems, and emergency power solutions to keep businesses operational during outages.

Electrical Troubleshooting & Repairs: Quick diagnostics and repairs to resolve electrical issues efficiently.

Commercial Wiring & Rewiring: Upgrading outdated wiring for improved safety and energy efficiency.

Fire & Security System Wiring: Installation and maintenance of fire alarm systems, security lighting, and access control systems.

Fluorescent Light Replacement: Specialized services to replace outdated fluorescent lighting with energy-efficient LED alternatives, ensuring compliance with Colorado’s fluorescent bulb ban.

Service & Maintenance Contracts: Customized maintenance plans to prevent costly electrical failures and ensure code compliance.

Why Businesses Trust LG Electrical

Founded and operated by Lukas Garrison, a Service-Disabled Veteran with over 16 years of experience in electrical operations and maintenance, LG Electrical brings military precision, discipline, and integrity to every project. Lukas’ leadership has shaped a team that values attention to detail, customer satisfaction, and the highest safety standards.

“We don’t just complete projects; we build partnerships with our clients,” says Lukas Garrison, owner of LG Electrical. “Our goal is to support businesses with reliable electrical systems that help them grow and thrive.”

Clients consistently praise LG Electrical for their professionalism, efficiency, and high-quality work. One satisfied customer shared, “LG Electrical has been an invaluable partner for our business. Their team is prompt, knowledgeable, and always delivers exceptional service. We highly recommend them for any commercial electrical needs in Denver.”

Serving Denver and Beyond

While headquartered in Littleton, LG Electrical proudly serves businesses throughout the Denver Metro area, including:

LG Electrical is fully licensed, insured, and committed to providing safe, efficient, and cost-effective electrical solutions for businesses across Colorado.

About LG Electrical

LG Electrical is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in both residential and commercial electrical services. With a focus on integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction, LG Electrical has become a trusted name in Denver and the surrounding communities. From small repairs to large-scale commercial projects, their team is equipped to handle all electrical needs with precision and professionalism.

Contact Information:

LG Electrical | Powering Denver’s Businesses with Integrity and Expertise