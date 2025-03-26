New Jersey Guitarist Everett T. Ruth Releases Self-Titled Album

New York, NY, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Everett T. Ruth has released his first album, the self-titled (you guessed it) “Everett T. Ruth”. He jokingly says it could have easily been titled, “The Bedroom Sessions”, as all songs were written, recorded, engineered and performed by him in the bedroom of his apartment. The guitarist (who also plays keyboards on the album) is a founding member/principal songwriter of 3rd & Jam, a North Jersey-based R&B/funk band that performed in the early 2000’s, Everett also made gospel inroads as a guitarist at his home church. “I grew up singing in the choir at the church and I always wanted to return there as a musician. Being able to achieve that goal was definitely a ‘bucket list’ moment! Now, I want to share my guitar playing/songwriting with music lovers everywhere!”

Inspired by multi-tracking pioneers/greats like Les Paul, Jimi Hendrix and Prince, Everett has always been intrigued with sound on sound. “I love to record and arrange – one of my greatest joys is hearing the playback of something I’ve recorded. During my early days as a musician, I started recording my compositions via two tape recorders. I worked my way up to a 4-track recorder, where I was able to experience the joy of hearing the sounds in my head come to life. Eventually, I made the leap to Pro-Tools, where I’ve happily resided for years!”

Everett’s two loves are writing and music; consequently, songwriting is his ideal form of artistic expression. “Songwriting gives me the best of both worlds!” Showcasing his diverse musical influences – “Pop, rock, R&B and country – it’s all in there”, “Everett T. Ruth” invites listeners to join him on this musical ride. “I hope people enjoy my songs. I’m really excited to share this music with the world!”

“Everett T. Ruth” is available on various streaming sites. Preview clips can be found here:

https://everetttruth.hearnow.com/everett-t-ruth