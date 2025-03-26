Education Matters Group: The Leading Education Recruitment Agency in London

London, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Education Matters Group, a specialist education recruitment agency in London, is setting the standard for connecting top teaching talent with schools across the capital and Hertfordshire. With over 20 years of experience, the agency provides tailored recruitment solutions for permanent and supply teaching roles, ensuring that schools receive high-quality educators who make a difference in students’ lives.

Why Schools and Teachers Choose Education Matters Group

A Specialist in London’s Education Sector

London’s schools are among the most diverse and dynamic in the UK, requiring specialized recruitment strategies to meet their unique needs. Education Matters Group takes a personalized approach to recruitment, ensuring that each school is matched with teachers who align with their ethos and teaching style. Whether a school requires long-term educators or short-term supply staff, the agency’s deep understanding of London’s education landscape ensures successful placements.

A Rigorous Vetting Process for Quality Placements

Education Matters Group maintains strict recruitment standards to ensure that only the most qualified and experienced teachers and support staff are placed in schools. The agency follows a thorough screening process, including:

• Enhanced DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checks for all candidates.

• Verification of teaching credentials and qualifications.

• Comprehensive safeguarding and compliance training.

This meticulous approach guarantees that students receive high-quality education from reliable, professional educators.

A Team with First-Hand Education Experience

Unlike general recruitment firms, Education Matters Group is led by former educators, school governors, and parents who have first-hand experience in the education sector. This deep industry knowledge allows the agency to understand the challenges schools face and offer customized recruitment solutions that truly meet their needs.

Providing the Best Supply Teachers in London

Reliable, High-Quality Supply Teaching Solutions

Schools frequently experience unexpected staff shortages, making reliable supply teachers essential. Education Matters Group ensures:

• Fast and efficient placement of experienced teachers.

• Classroom-ready professionals who seamlessly integrate into different learning environments.

• Flexible staffing solutions for both short-term and long-term needs.

By maintaining a strong network of vetted educators, the agency helps schools continue delivering uninterrupted, high-quality education.

Ongoing Support for Schools and Teachers

Beyond recruitment, Education Matters Group provides continuous support for both schools and teachers:

• Schools receive expert consultation on staffing strategies.

• Teachers benefit from career guidance and professional development opportunities.

• A dedicated support team ensures smooth placements and prompt assistance whenever needed.

This commitment to long-term success sets Education Matters Group apart from other education recruitment agencies London.

How to Partner with Education Matters Group

Education Matters Group welcomes:

• Schools in need of permanent staff or supply teachers.

• Teachers looking for new teaching opportunities in London.

For expert recruitment solutions, contact:

Phone: 020 3031 3550

Experience the expertise, dedication, and quality that make Education Matters Group a trusted leader in education recruitment agencies London and best supply teaching agencies London.

Looking for trusted education recruitment agencies in London? Education Matters Group connects schools with top educators. As one of the best supply teaching agencies in London, we provide tailored staffing solutions.