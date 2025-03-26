SoftwareONE Expands Offerings with RMail Encryption & RSign E-Signatures for Secure Digital Transformation

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — SoftwareONE has partnered with RPost to offer RMail email encryption automation and RSign e-signature services, enabling businesses to enhance security, compliance, and digital transformation. With its global presence and expertise in cloud and software portfolio management, SoftwareONE now equips enterprises and service providers with tools to securely streamline operations. RMail seamlessly integrates with Office 365 and other email platforms, offering encrypted email delivery, certified proof of e-delivery, and protection against email impersonation. Meanwhile, RSign simplifies electronic document signing with an intuitive, feature-rich platform, ensuring compliance and efficiency in business transactions.

RPost’s patented Registered Email™ technology ensures secure, automated delivery with verifiable compliance records. Users who install RMail are also auto-enabled for RSign, providing a seamless e-signature experience with advanced automation, authentication, and audit trails. “RMail makes email better for business, while RSign revolutionizes business processes with e-signatures,” says Shelly Bodine, Chief of Staff at SoftwareONE. This collaboration empowers enterprises with a robust suite of digital tools, fostering security, efficiency, and compliance in an evolving digital landscape.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/softwareone-adds-rmail-and-rsign