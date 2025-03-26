Sharp Fluidics Revolutionizes Surgical Efficiency and Safety with Innovative Solutions

Hayward, California, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Sharp Fluidics, headquartered in Hayward, California, is at the forefront of transforming surgical workflows with cutting-edge products designed to enhance efficiency and safety in operating rooms worldwide. The company’s mission is to provide innovative, cost-effective, and clinically valuable tools that empower surgical teams to deliver better patient outcomes while optimizing operational processes.

Sharp Fluidics offers two groundbreaking products that have redefined the standards of modern surgery: NeoClose® and Operative Armour®. NeoClose® provides a superior robotic and laparoscopic closure system, ensuring faster and more secure port site closure. Operative Armour® revolutionizes suture needle management by enhancing safety and reducing time wastage during procedures. These technologies improve workflows and reduce hazards, giving hospitals and surgical centers a real return on investment.

In addition to its innovative product lineup, Sharp Fluidics is committed to driving clinical excellence through rigorous quality standards and continuous product innovation. By partnering closely with surgeons and healthcare facilities, the company addresses critical challenges in the operating room with tailored solutions. Our dedication to improving workflow efficiency and patient safety makes us a trusted name in surgical innovation.

For more information on Sharp Fluidics and their industry-leading surgical solutions, please visit their website at www.sharpfluidics.com or contact their office at (650) 397-2790.

About Sharp Fluidics: Sharp Fluidics is an industry leader in innovative surgical workflow solutions, based in Hayward, California. Our flagship products, NeoClose® and Operative Armour®, are designed to improve surgical efficiency and safety while delivering clinically valued results. Dedicated to advancing the future of surgery, Sharp Fluidics is committed to quality, innovation, and excellence in patient care.

Company name: Sharp Fluidics
Address: 3496 Breakwater Court
City: Hayward
State: California
Zip code: 94545
Phone number: (650) 397-2790

