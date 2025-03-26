EBC Global Simplifies DBS Basic Checks for Fast and Secure Background Screening

Cardiff, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — EBC Global is making DBS Basic Checks faster and more accessible with its Employment Check App, offering a seamless way for individuals and employers to verify criminal record history. The DBS Basic Check is a vital tool for ensuring safer hiring decisions across various industries, including aviation, security, healthcare, and finance.

A DBS Basic Check provides details of unspent convictions and cautions from the Police National Computer (PNC) under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974. Unlike Standard and Enhanced DBS Checks, which include additional details such as spent convictions and barred list information, the Basic Check is available to both individuals and employers.

Why a DBS Basic Check is Essential

Many employers require a DBS Basic Check as part of their hiring process to ensure candidates meet compliance standards and pose no risk to workplace safety. Having a verified criminal record check can enhance job prospects, especially in regulated industries. Employers benefit by reducing potential legal, reputational, and financial risks when making hiring decisions.

With EBC Global, applying for a DBS Basic Check is quick and straightforward. The Employment Check App allows users to submit applications within minutes. In 95% of cases, digital results are available instantly, while official paper certificates are typically delivered by post within five working days.

How to Apply for a DBS Basic Check

EBC Global simplifies the application process with a fast and user-friendly system. Applicants can register online, submit their details, and receive instant digital results in most cases. The official certificate is then sent by post. This streamlined process eliminates long wait times and ensures secure, accurate submissions.

Understanding DBS Check Results

Once the check is complete, the applicant will receive a Basic DBS Certificate containing one of the following:

• No Disclosures: If no unspent convictions or cautions are found, the certificate will state, “Contains no information”.

• Disclosures Present: If unspent convictions or cautions exist, they will be detailed, including offence type and date.

• What’s Not Included: The Basic DBS Check does not include spent convictions, barred list information, or additional police records.

Why Choose EBC Global?

EBC Global is a trusted DBS processing partner, ensuring accurate and secure applications. The company’s Employment Check App provides a seamless experience, allowing applicants to track their progress and share digital results directly with employers.

For those seeking a fast, reliable, and easy way to complete their DBS Basic Check, EBC Global offers an efficient solution that meets compliance requirements and enhances job opportunities.

Get Started Today!

Apply for your DBS Basic Check now and receive your results quickly and securely. Call 01234 604 601 to learn more.