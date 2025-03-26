MICRODIA Unveils USB-C 3.2 to Gigabit Ethernet Cable for Seamless Internet Connectivity

SAN JOSE, California, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global tech leader MICRODIA has announced the launch of its latest connectivity solution, the MICRODIA USB-C 3.2 to RJ45 Ethernet Cable. This innovative cable is designed to provide seamless and reliable internet connectivity for a wide range of USB-C enabled devices, including laptops, tablets, and desktop computers, as well as MacBook, iPad, and iMac users.

The MICRODIA USB-C 3.2 to RJ45 Cable is engineered to deliver lightning-fast speeds of up to 5Gbps, making it an ideal choice for online work, virtual meetings, gaming, and high-definition video streaming. This integrated adapter and cable solution allows users to connect their devices directly to routers, modems, or network switches with ease, without the need for multiple adapters and ensuring a stable and efficient internet connection at the same time

One of the standout features of the MICRODIA USB-C 3.2 to RJ45 Ethernet Cable is its Ultra-High-Speed Connectivity, supporting USB 3.2 data transfer rates of up to 5Gbps. This capability ensures that users can enjoy a fast and uninterrupted internet experience. Additionally, the cable supports adaptive network speeds of 10/100/1000M and is compatible with both IPv4 and IPv6 protocols and IEEE 802.3, IEEE 802.3u, and IEEE 802.3ab. It also supports IEEE 802.3az, which is an energy-saving Ethernet protocol. “The MICRODIA USB-C 3.2 to RJ45 Ethernet Cable is a game-changer for users who demand reliable internet connectivity across devices with ease,” said William Cohn, Director, Worldwide Operations. “With its robust construction and high-speed capabilities, this cable is designed to meet the needs of today’s tech-savvy consumers, whether they are working from home or on the go.”

Constructed from high-purity oxygen-free copper and featuring a tri-braided nylon jacket, the cable is built for durability and stability. The 24K gold-plated connectors resist corrosion, ensuring a long-lasting and stable connection. This attention to quality makes the MICRODIA USB-C 3.2 to RJ45 Ethernet Cable a reliable choice for both home and office environments.

The cable is also widely compatible with a variety of devices, including the latest MacBook Pro/Air, Pixelbook, Chromebook, and iPhone 16 series. Whether for business trips, lectures, or everyday use, this cable is an essential accessory for maintaining a stable network connection, wherever you land

The MICRODIA USB-C 3.2 to RJ45 Ethernet Cable is now available for purchase. Customers can easily order the cable through the MICRODIA website or find it on major online retail platforms.

About MICRODIA

MICRODIA is a leading innovator in high-quality electronic accessories, dedicated to enhancing the user experience through cutting-edge technology. Founded in 1991, the company develops a wide range of products, including connectivity solutions, mobile accessories, and charging devices. With six production facilities across Asia, MICRODIA produces over 28 million OEM products annually for major brands and distributes to more than 550 distributors and a quarter million retailers globally. By focusing on high-quality, user-centered products, MICRODIA aims to simplify technology use for consumers worldwide.

###