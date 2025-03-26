International Association of Alien Contactees Supports True Alien Encounter Stories and Authors

Fruitland Park, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — The International Association of alien contactees (IAAC) is dedicated to supporting individuals who have experienced extraterrestrial contact. Founded in December 2024 by Bill Rountree, IAAC provides a platform for alien contactees to share their experiences, promote awareness, and challenge skepticism. By highlighting books and media that document real-life encounters, the association aims to bring credibility to these extraordinary experiences and foster open discussion.

A Community for Alien Contactees

Bill Rountree, author of Aliens Are With Us: What I Learned From Aliens Visiting Me Over One Hundred Times Spanning Fifty Years (2023), founded IAAC after realizing the challenges faced by alien contactees. Despite thousands—if not millions—of people around the world experiencing extraterrestrial contact, many remain silent due to fear of ridicule. IAAC was created to give them a voice and a community that understands their journey.

There are very few alien contactees who have publicly come forward with their stories, and only they truly understand the full implications of these experiences, said Rountree. IAAC exists to support them and share their knowledge with the world.

Challenging Misconceptions and Sharing true story alien encounter books

The association promotes books written by real alien contactees, helping to shift public perception from skepticism to awareness. Unlike fictional science fiction works, these books document firsthand encounters and messages received from extraterrestrial beings.

Many contactees describe similar experiences, including:

Encounters with advanced extraterrestrial civilizations that communicate with humans.

Messages of peace, warnings about Earth’s future, and guidance for humanity’s evolution.

Government secrecy and public misinformation about alien presence.

IAAC is committed to amplifying these voices and ensuring that their stories are heard.

Who Are the Alien Contactees?

Despite how they are often portrayed, alien contactees are not fringe members of society. They come from diverse backgrounds, including doctors, business executives, teachers, and farmers. Their experiences, while extraordinary, are real and deeply impactful.

Many feel compelled to share their stories, believing that their encounters hold important messages for humanity. However, fear of skepticism has kept many silent. IAAC provides a supportive environment where they can share their experiences without fear of judgment.

Why This Matters

Public interest in UFOs and extraterrestrial life has surged in recent years, especially with increasing government disclosures about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). True alien encounter books play a critical role in expanding the conversation, offering firsthand accounts that challenge conventional beliefs.

By fostering discussion and promoting real-life stories, IAAC aims to bridge the gap between public curiosity and the reality of alien contact. These experiences, once dismissed, are now gaining credibility as more people come forward with their encounters.

Call to Action

The International Association of Alien Contactees encourages individuals who have had extraterrestrial experiences to share their stories. Whether through books, media, or personal testimonies, IAAC offers a welcoming space for experiencers to connect and gain support.

For those seeking authentic accounts of alien encounters, IAAC features a selection of books and media that document real-life experiences with extraterrestrial beings.

For more information, contact:

International Association of Alien Contactees

Fruitland Park, FL

404-939-7269

Https://www.iaoac.com/