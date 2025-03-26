RPost Expands Global Partnership with Ingram Micro, Extends RMail & RSign to Canada

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a global leader in cybersecurity, compliance, and digital transformation solutions, is expanding its collaboration with Ingram Micro to distribute RMail and RSign services across Canada. This expansion builds on successful partnerships in the U.S., Australia, and the U.K., enabling Canadian businesses to leverage secure email communication and digital signature solutions. The move aims to address growing demand for secure, cloud-based communication tools that ensure compliance, privacy, and efficiency.

Canadian companies, including Koch Industries’ oil and gas division and Ogilvy Assurance, have already seen significant benefits using RMail and RSign. These tools enhance security, streamline workflows, and provide essential verification for critical communications. With Ingram Micro’s extensive distribution network, more IT consultants and businesses across Canada will gain access to RPost’s innovative solutions, simplifying operations and reinforcing security in digital communications.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/msps-one-click-rpost-services