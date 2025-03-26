TebahSoft Hosts South Korea’s 1st Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Lesson Case Competition

Daejeon, South Korea, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — The 1st Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Lesson Case Competition, hosted by TebahSoft in South Korea, was successfully held on February 8 at Lotte City Hotel in Daejeon. A total of 10 outstanding lesson cases were selected in the elementary, secondary, and special education categories, with a total prize fund of 8 million KRW awarded.

SEL Competition Aims to Expand Educational Implementation and Enhance Students’ Social Emotional Competencies

This competition was designed to promote the implementation of SEL in educational settings across South Korea and to support students in strengthening their social emotional skills. The competition was open to elementary, middle, and high school teachers, educational experts, and students, with three main themes: ▲ Utilizing Social Emotional Data in Lessons, ▲ Enhancing Social Emotional Competencies through Curricular and Extracurricular Activities, and ▲ Utilizing EdTech (Educational Technology) in SEL.

Winners Announced… Grand Prize Awarded to Kim Na-Kyung of Gunseo Future International School

As a result of the evaluation, Kim Na-Kyung of Gunseo Future International School won the Grand Prize with her lesson case, “Understanding Ourselves Through the Colors of Various Emotions: Our Inside Out.” The Top Excellence Award winners included ▲ Elementary Division: An Se-Jeong of Namyangju Saetbyeol Elementary School, ▲ Secondary Division: The “Me, You, and Us Growing Together in Mind” Team, and ▲ Special Education Division: Byun Ji-Yeon of Junghwa Middle School. Additionally, six teams received Excellence Awards, demonstrating the diversity and creativity of SEL education in South Korea.

In her acceptance speech, Kim Na-Kyung stated, “With SEL emerging as a key educational topic, I felt the need to restore the essence of education. I wanted to help adolescents express their emotions in a healthier way.” She applied EdTech-based emotional education using the AI-powered emotional diary platform, ‘SeamSpace,’ to assist students in understanding their emotions and forming positive peer relationships.

AI Emotional Data Analysis Results Revealed… Focus on Adolescent Emotional Changes

During the awards ceremony, TebahSoft CEO Oh Jung-Seop presented an analysis of over 260,000 anonymized student emotional diary entries collected through ‘SeamSpace’. The results showed that elementary school students predominantly expressed ‘joy’ and ‘happiness,’ whereas middle and high school students exhibited increasing levels of negative emotions such as ‘anxiety,’ ‘depression,’ and ‘irritation.’ This reflects the emotional changes during adolescence and the stress caused by academics and interpersonal relationshipsn students. Furthermore, ‘friends’ was the most frequently mentioned keyword, emphasizing the importance of peer relationships.

CEO Oh stated, “We plan to continue research and technological development to support students in experiencing positive emotions and enjoying a happy school life through SEL.” The winning lesson cases from this competition will be compiled into educational materials and distributed nationwide, further encouraging the spread of SEL and the sharing of experiences among teachers.

Award Winners by Category

△ Grand Prize – “Understanding Ourselves Through the Colors of Various Emotions: Our Inside Out” (Kim Na-Kyung, Gunseo Future International School)

△ Top Excellence Award (Elementary Division) – “Developing Children’s Social Emotional Competencies Through AI Emotional Diaries and Mindfulness Activities” (An Se-Jeong, Namyangju Saetbyeol Elementary School)

△ Top Excellence Award (Secondary Division) – “Growing Through AI Emotional Diaries: From ‘Me’ to ‘Us'” (“Me, You, and Us Growing Together in Mind” Team)

△ Top Excellence Award (Special Education Division) – “A New (N.E.W.) Step to Becoming Friends” (Byun Ji-Yeon, Junghwa Middle School)

△ Excellence Award (Elementary Division) – “Raising a ‘Le-Prac-Can’ Fairy to Foster Social Emotional Learning” (Hong Jin, Seoul Soonggok Elementary School), “Caring for the Mind Through AI-HEART Program” (Yoon Sang-Soo, Seowon Elementary School), “Growing Emotional Awareness Through Digital Emotion Diaries – ‘Becoming Friends with Myself’” (D-SEL Team)

△ Excellence Award (Secondary Division) – “In My Name: Finding My Pure Spirit Project” (“Line Heights Gebot (Pure Spirit)” Team), “Emotional Compass Project” (“Compass” Team)

△ Excellence Award (Special Education Division) – “C.A.R.E. (Children And Real Experience) – The Essence of Experiential Learning Considering Parents’ Emotions and Students’ Curiosity” (Lim Young-Wook, Maseok Elementary School)