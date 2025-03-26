O’Donnell & Naccarato Announces Promotion of Robert J. Franco, PE to Principal

Philadelphia, PA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a leading structural engineering firm specializing in innovative and client-focused design solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Robert J. Franco, PE, to the position of Principal. Rob brings over 25 years of structural engineering expertise and leadership to his expanded role with the firm.

Since joining O&N in 2018, Rob has been instrumental in establishing and growing the firm’s presence in the competitive New York City market. Under his leadership, the New York office has delivered an array of impactful projects, ranging from new construction and adaptive reuse to complex renovations and restorations. Rob’s ability to mentor and collaborate, drive innovative solutions, and address complex challenges has been a cornerstone of the firm’s success in the New York market.

“Rob’s promotion to Principal is a reflection of his outstanding contributions to both the firm and the profession,” said Dennis Mordan, President of O’Donnell & Naccarato. “Rob’s deep expertise in structural engineering, particularly his work with existing buildings and tall structures, has earned him the respect of clients and peers alike. Rob’s commitment to innovation and mentorship continues to drive the success of our New York office and beyond.”

Rob’s expertise includes a diverse range of landmark projects across the healthcare, residential, and institutional sectors, where he seamlessly integrates technical acumen with creative problem-solving. A Licensed Professional Engineer in five states, Rob has also contributed to shaping industry standards as a Structural Subject Matter Expert for the NYC Department of Buildings in the development of the upcoming NYC Existing Building Code, and a member of the Structural Code Committee developing the 2026 NYC Building Code.

His expansive portfolio includes Multiphase Renovations at The Brearley School, NY Presbyterian Service Building Conversion, Station Yards Mixed-Use Development, Support for Multiple Exhibits at the 9/11 Museum, and the Northwell Health New Emergency Department Expansion at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

As Principal, Rob will continue to lead the firm’s New York office, focusing on strategic growth and delivering high-quality structural engineering solutions tailored to the needs of clients and the community. He remains devoted to advancing O’Donnell & Naccarato’s mission by fostering strong partnerships, promoting innovation, and delivering technical excellence to enhance the built environment.

Rob holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of New York University. He is a member of the Structural Engineers Association of New York and holds certifications as a Qualified Parking Structures Inspector and Qualified Exterior Wall Inspector.

About O’Donnell & Naccarato

O’Donnell & Naccarato is an employee-owned structural engineering firm operating nationally from our offices in Philadelphia, Mountainside, New Jersey, New York City, Indianapolis, Miami, Orlando, Columbus, and Cleveland. With strong experience in every major vertical construction sector, O’Donnell & Naccarato supports the entire lifecycle of a building, starting with the initial structural design to renovations and ultimately to restoration.

As a partner to design professionals, owners and institutions, our objective is to incorporate each stakeholder’s demands of form, function, schedule and budget into each engagement. O’Donnell & Naccarato is a proud Employee Stock Ownership Plan company, providing all employees the opportunity to share in the success of the firm.