Family Lawyer Moderated Legal Education Program for Pennsylvania Bar Institute

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Philadelphia-area law firm Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman’s family lawyer moderated a legal education program for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute on February 6, 2025.

Lindsay H. Childs, Esq. moderated the continuing legal education program titled “Gray Divorce – Issues and Considerations 2025.” The three-hour virtual program provided family law practitioners from across the state an overview of issues that arise when representing older clients in divorce. The panel included speakers on retirement and financial planning; alimony; premarital agreements; Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid; and guardianships. Ms. Childs also served as a course planner.

Ms. Childs has a great deal of experience with the topic of gray divorce. She wrote a book that was published through the ABA in 2020 on the same topic, called Divorce in the Golden Years: Estate Planning, Spousal Support and Retirement Issues for Clients in Midlife and Beyond (2nd Edition). In September 2024 she also presented on this topic at the ABA Family Law Section Meeting in Palm Springs, California.

Lindsay H. Childs is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of prenuptial agreements, divorce, equitable distribution, custody and child support, alimony, spousal support, and enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements. In addition to serving as President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court from 2020-2021, Ms. Childs served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022 and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

