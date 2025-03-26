When IV Therapy Goes Wrong: Count on New Mexico’s Medical Malpractice Experts to Help You Through It

LAS CRUCES, NM, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — IV infiltration injuries can lead to severe complications when they occur. These complications include side effects such as nerve injury, tissue necrosis, and even permanent disability.

Most of the time, IV injuries are caused by medical negligence and the victims who experience these injuries deserve justice and compensation for their situation. That’s why Poulos & Coates LLP is taking a stand to let victims know they are not alone in this fight and they can help with IV infiltration injuries and complications as well as other medical malpractice claims.

Poulos & Coates LLP is a premier medical malpractice law firm serving clients throughout New Mexico. The firm is dedicated to helping patients and their families navigate the complexities of a malpractice claim, ensuring they have the support and legal expertise they need for their unique situation. This can include nerve damage, signs of colonoscopy complications, malpractice in nursing, sepsis malpractice, and more.

IV infiltration injuries occur when an IV is improperly placed and fluids or medications leak into the tissue surrounding a vein, rather than into the vein. This error can cause severe pain, swelling, and extensive or long-term harm. When a healthcare provider fails to monitor an IV site properly or administer treatment correctly, patients can suffer from serious but avoidable injuries.

“Our team collectively holds more than 70 years of experience, but we also have a doctor and two nurses on staff that understand both medical and legal complexities like those of an IV infiltration situation,” says Victor Poulos, a partner at Poulos & Coates LLP. “Our firm is committed to holding those who are medically negligent responsible and accountable and fighting for the victim to ensure they get the compensation they need to fully recover from their injuries.”

Poulos & Coates LLP is the only law firm in all of New Mexico that specializes solely in medical malpractice litigation. That means clients who use them get undivided devotion with specialized expertise for every case. Their track record includes more than $300 million in verdicts for victims who have faced medical negligence in many forms. There is no better law firm to have on your side when IV infiltration or any other medical malpractice scenario occurs.

If you would like to learn more about Poulos & Coates, LLP, you can visit their website at https://pouloscoates.com/. Reach out directly to the law firm to inquire about the case or to schedule a consultation for your medical malpractice situation.