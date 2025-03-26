Flotilla IoT Announces White Label GPS Tracking Software for Business Partners

Dubai, UAE, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Flotilla IoT has announced to offer white label GPS tracking software to all of its partners. This decision has been taken, considering the growing demand for white labeling in the market. Any company can rebrand the Flotilla IoT software according to their requirement and sell it to their clients as their product. Flotilla IoT is offering all the fleet companies to become partners and avail the white labeling service for the tracking software.

Features:

Logo Customization:

The company’s personalized logo can replace the one displayed on the app for effective branding. It will allow the clients to sell the software with their logo.

Personalized URL:

Flotilla IoT offers URL masking for a GPS tracking software. The partners can let their clients log in to the app using a personalized URL.

Color Scheme Customization:

Our partners can select a customized color scheme for their software before selling it to their clients. It will help in the effective branding of their product, developing a unique identity of the white-labeled software in the market.

Email Gateway Customization:

Flotilla IoT offers its partners the option to customize their email gateway to send emails and notifications on the system. The option of Personalized email signature is also offered to partners for sending emails to their clients.

These features are readily available in Flotilla IoT White label GPS tracking software. All these features are added to the white labeling service due to the popular request of the clients. They will help our partners to grow their businesses and develop a long-lasting relationship with us.

About Us:

Flotilla IoT is a fully integrated and automated telematics platform, offering an efficient goal-driven Fleet Management System to facilitate business operations. With an extensive array of features, we provide once and for all solution to your vehicle safety and monitoring needs.

From live GPS tracking to vehicle maintenance and reporting, Flotilla’s IoT’s system encompasses all aspects of daily operations.

Flotilla IoT’s software is easy to implement, thereby improving the productivity of the vehicles resulting in the overall progress of the business. With our vast experience and expertise in the latest digital innovations, we aptly provide solutions to meet the evolving business needs.