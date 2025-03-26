Dezerland Park Orlando to host third annual I-Drive Throwdown

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — One of Orlando’s most popular events for auto enthusiasts is back and bigger than ever. The third annual I-Drive Throwdown will bring hundreds of exciting trucks and other off-roading vehicles to International Drive on March 28 and 29.

Presented by American Force Wheels, I-Drive Throwdown will take over Dezerland Park from Friday, March 28 to Saturday, March 29. The event is designed to showcase the power and agility of various off-road vehicles, including trucks, side-by-sides, and ATVs, and will draw some of the most popular auto influencers and truck enthusiasts from around the country to the area.

This year’s event will feature more than 850 show vehicles and 55 vendors, drawing over 5,000 spectators.

Dezerland Park will serve as a one-stop shop for visitors attending the event, with all of the trucks and judging on-site and plenty of attractions, food and nighttime entertainment to enjoy.

“I-Drive Throwdown has grown into one of our most exciting annual events,” said Soren Schomburg, General Manager of Dezerland Park. “It draws car enthusiasts from all over the country to Orlando, and Dezerland Park provides the perfect destination with a variety of dining options and entertainment to enhance their experience.”

In addition to the amazing, off-road vehicles, the event’s vendors include some of the best accessory companies, build management groups and special guests who will make I-Drive Throwdown an event to remember. Plus, plenty of awards and prizes will be given away throughout the weekend.

After visitors check out the trucks and vendors, they can head inside the Orlando Auto Museum to see the country’s largest auto museum which is home to more than 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, featuring everything from military vehicles used in combat to cars made famous by television and movies and vehicles from a variety of decades and countries around the world.

Guests can also enjoy meals from a variety of cuisines in Dezerland Park’s food hall and explore the fun attractions inside, including Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track, the Toxic Blast arena, Pinball Palace, The Brass Axe, a virtual reality arena and more.

Spectator day passes for I-Drive Throwdown are $10 and weekend passes will be $20, plus there are still spots available for vendors and those looking to present their vehicles. Entrance to the Orlando Auto Museum and Dezerland Park’s attractions must be purchased separately.

About Dezerland Park

Dezerland Park is Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with more than 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the country’s largest auto museum. Dezerland Park also features Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track, Toxic Blast, Pinball Palace, a boutique bowling alley, a virtual reality arena, a 30,000 square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, Cinemark theater and more.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options including a food hall, 007 Bond Bar & Restaurant (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Jump Start Café, Bass Pro Shop and a huge gift shop. Dezerland Park also offers exciting weekly specials and promotions, plus free parking and admission.

Learn more at dezerlandpark.com or orlandoautomuseum.com. Follow @DezerlandParkOrlandoOfficial and @TheOrlandoAutoMuseum on social media. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, email orlando@dezerlandpark.com.