Community Comes Together to Support Animal Rescue at Charity Tea Party

Clearwater, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday, February 15th, volunteers and dog lovers alike came together to collect dog supplies at a Charity Tea Party, hosted by the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center to benefit Safe Paws Rescue. Guests enjoyed tea, scones and other refreshments while supporting the rescue which saves abandoned dogs in Pinellas County.

Safe Paws Rescue was founded by Art Shaul, a man with a passion for helping abused and abandoned dogs. “We are 100% volunteer run and foster based, meaning there are no physical shelters to place the pets,” said Mr. Shaul. “Due to this, Safe Paws relies heavily on foster families and donations from the community to continue our operations.”

Safe Paws also offers services and resources to help prevent owners from surrendering their dogs due to trying circumstances, such as finances. According to ZeroStrayPawject.org, an international animal nonprofit, owner surrender is the primary cause for the high number of animals in shelters.

“It is a much better solution to work out a way for the owners to keep their pets, rather than add to the growing number of stray dogs in shelters,” said Mr. Shaul. “That’s why a big part of our operations include covering supplies and some veterinary expense as we are able.”

“It was a pleasure getting to work with Art and his organization on this event,” said Tracy Hawkins, Director of the center. “They are doing such amazing work. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all.’ If we work together we can really handle issues like this.”

If you would like to learn more about Safe Paws Rescue and how you can help, please visit www.SafePawsRescue.com.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.