Outloud Talent Joins Forces with NanoZebra

Detroit, MI, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Outloud Talent, a leader in talent management, has acquired NanoZebra, a dynamic talent management agency known for its creator-first culture and innovative digital strategies. Merging Outloud Talent’s expertise in talent representation with NanoZebra’s scale and forward-thinking approach to influencer marketing will create new opportunities and a more collaborative ecosystem for creators.

A subsidiary of The Outloud Group, Outloud Talent supports influencers and digital creators through talent management, providing creators with the tools and resources needed to grow in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. Together, Outloud offers enhanced solutions to help creators thrive, while also delivering more creative, data-driven campaigns for brands.

“We’re very excited to welcome NanoZebra into the Outloud team and together support both creators and brands as we create the creator economy of the future,” said Brad Hoos, CEO of The Outloud Group. “NanoZebra was founded by a creator and there’s great cultural alignment between our organizations. Their strong creator relationships will allow us to provide best in class talent management at scale in a way that adds values for creators and brands alike.”

Founded in 2019, NanoZebra has quickly made a mark in the industry with its targeted campaigns and strong creator partnerships. “Since day one of operation NanoZebra has strived to bring transparency to the creator space. We have always seen Outloud as a group aligned with our ideals, so we couldn’t have asked for a better partnership.” said Art McCarthy, Founder & CEO at NanoZebra.

This acquisition strengthens Outloud Talent’s position as a top agency in the influencer marketing space and reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting digital talent and delivering powerful marketing solutions for brands. “Joining forces with Nano Zebra fills our team with excitement for the incredible impact we’ll create together,” said Angela Grant, CEO of Outloud Talent. “This merger represents a bold step forward for the community of creators we champion and the brands we collaborate with, unlocking new opportunities, expanding our offerings, and amplifying our shared vision for innovation and growth.“

About Outloud Talent

Outloud Talent is a leading talent agency that specializes in representing influencers, content creators, and digital talent. With a focus on helping creators grow their personal brands, land top-tier partnerships, and navigate the ever-changing digital landscape, Outloud Talent offers the support and expertise needed to turn passion into a full-fledged career. Whether it’s through brand deals, content strategies, or creative collaborations, Outloud Talent is dedicated to elevating its clients in the digital world and beyond. For more information, visit www.outloudtalent.com.

About The Outloud Group

The Outloud Group is a leader in influencer marketing and creative solutions, working with clients across the digital landscape. With a diverse team, The Outloud Group collaborates with some of the world’s most iconic talent, brands, and creators to design data-driven, innovative campaigns and long-term business strategies. From influencer marketing to content creation and brand partnerships, The Outloud Group sets new industry standards and delivers exceptional results. Influencer Marketing done right. For more information, visit www.theoutloudgroup.com.

About NanoZebra

NanoZebra is a talent management firm that thrives on a creator-first approach. Known for its innovative digital strategies, collaborative spirit, and their exclusive Gold Program, NanoZebra focuses on helping influencers and content creators unlock time to develop their media channels while simultaneously increasing revenue with trusted partners. By blending a strong creator-led culture with trend setting plays, NanoZebra stands out as a forward-thinking company that’s always looking for new ways to empower talent and push the boundaries of the creator economy.