India Week 2025 to Drive INR 100 Crore in Bilateral Deals as London Hosts Pioneering Event

London, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — India Week 2025, a highly anticipated event hosted by the global advisory firm EPG, will take place from May 22 to May 30 in London. This gathering aims to bring together senior business and political leaders from India and the UK, with an ambitious goal of facilitating at least INR 100 crore in business deals, further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

The timing of India Week 2025 is crucial, as it coincides with the resumption of discussions on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The event will feature a diverse line up of thought-provoking sessions, industry-specific conclaves, and high-level networking opportunities, making it a premier platform for fostering cross-border trade and investment.

India Week is an annual gathering of key decision-makers, innovators, and policymakers. This year’s highlights include:

The Film Conclave: A unique platform that unites international filmmakers focusing on India-centric stories with potential funders, aiming to finance 20 feature-length films and documentaries.

Ideas for India Conference: In partnership with the leading think tank Bridge India, this flagship event will attract delegates from over ten countries, fostering discussions on economic collaboration and global challenges.

Asian Business Association’s 30th Anniversary: A landmark celebration led by billionaire hotelier Tony Matharu, recognizing three decades of entrepreneurial excellence within the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The significance of India Week has been emphasized by notable endorsements from UK leaders. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer recently acknowledged the contributions of British Asians, stating, “British Asians are a driving force behind much of the social, cultural, and economic innovation we see in Britain today. It is wonderful to see so many British Asian change-makers being recognized by the team at EPG.”

Elaborating further Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner remarked that it was “an honour” to have addressed the Ideas for India forum previously, further cementing the event’s reputation as a must-attend summit for influential voices in the UK-India partnership.

EPG Managing Director Pratik Dattani highlighted the event’s economic impact, noting, “India Week continues to be the most significant annual celebration of bilateral economic ties. Over the past two years, we’ve seen key deals in education, financial services, deep tech, and AI materialize. This year, we are aiming for at least INR 100 crore in signed deals.”

Several Indian state governments have already confirmed their participation, bringing high-powered business delegations to explore collaboration opportunities across various industries. With an expected attendance of over 1,100 delegates, India Week 2025 is set to be a game-changer in the UK-India business landscape.

