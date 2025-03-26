Thor Broadcast Expands Product Line with Innovative Solutions for AV & Broadcasting Industries

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of high-quality audio-video products and solutions, is proud to celebrate its long-standing partnership with Thor Broadcast, a globally recognized manufacturer of broadcast-quality video and fiber-optic transmission equipment. This enduring collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to delivering state-of-the-art AV solutions to a wide range of industries.

Thor Broadcast, a global leader in advanced broadcasting and video distribution technology, has unveiled a comprehensive lineup of new products, enhancing the efficiency, reliability, and scalability of video transmission solutions for a variety of industries. The new product offerings cater to telecommunications, broadcasting, cable TV, live event production, security surveillance, and enterprise AV needs, reflecting Thor Broadcast’s dedication to technological excellence.

Each new product in Thor Broadcast’s lineup is designed to provide superior performance in video signal distribution, conversion, and transmission, making it easier for professionals to manage high-quality video content over vast distances. These cutting-edge solutions integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructures while incorporating the latest advancements in broadcasting technology.

Highlights of Thor Broadcast’s Latest Product Innovations:

1. IPTV & Video Streaming Solutions: Thor Broadcast introduces next-generation IPTV encoders and decoders, offering seamless HD and 4K video streaming over IP networks. Designed for businesses, government agencies, and broadcasters, these devices ensure minimal latency and superior video quality. With support for H.264 and H.265 compression standards, these solutions deliver efficient bandwidth utilization without sacrificing video clarity.

Key Features:

– High-performance live streaming capabilities with ultra-low latency

– Multi-format support, including RTSP, UDP, RTP, HLS, and RTMP

– Robust encoding and transcoding solutions for adaptive bitrate streaming

2. RF & Fiber Optic Transmission Equipment: For long-distance signal transport, Thor Broadcast has developed state-of-the-art RF over fiber solutions, providing unparalleled signal integrity across vast distances. Whether for broadcasting, surveillance, or CATV applications, these products deliver reliable signal transmission with low noise and high efficiency.

Key Features:

– Wide range of optical transmitters and receivers for various frequencies

– Support for long-distance signal transmission without degradation

– High-bandwidth fiber optic solutions ensuring robust connectivity

3. HDMI & SDI Extenders, Splitters & Converters: To accommodate the increasing need for flexible AV distribution, Thor Broadcast has introduced a new series of HDMI and SDI extenders, splitters, and converters. These products provide seamless connectivity for video production, digital signage, and control room applications.

Key Features:

– Advanced 4K HDMI extenders supporting long-range transmission

– HDMI to SDI and SDI to HDMI converters for multi-platform compatibility

– Low-latency, high-quality signal processing for professional AV setups

4. Digital Modulators & Demodulators: Thor Broadcast’s latest digital modulators support ATSC, QAM, and DVB formats, making them ideal for cable operators, hotels, educational institutions, and stadiums. These modulators enhance signal distribution efficiency while ensuring superior video quality.

Key Features:

– Multiple input and output format support for maximum versatility

– Seamless integration with existing AV infrastructure

– High-quality signal transmission for both small and large-scale applications

5. Satellite & CATV Headend Solutions: The company’s new headend solutions cater to cable operators, content providers, and satellite broadcasters, ensuring superior video processing and distribution. These high-density encoders and transcoders maintain premium video quality while optimizing bandwidth usage.

Key Features:

– Scalable headend systems for large-scale video distribution

– Multi-channel encoding and transcoding capabilities

– Support for MPEG-2, H.264, and H.265 video formats

– Driving Innovation in the Broadcasting Industry

With an unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, Thor Broadcast continues to push the boundaries of broadcasting and AV technology. The company’s latest products ensure seamless integration with modern infrastructure, providing professional-grade solutions tailored to the evolving demands of the industry.

By offering cutting-edge equipment designed to optimize video distribution, enhance transmission efficiency, and deliver superior image quality, Thor Broadcast remains at the forefront of the broadcasting industry, setting new standards for performance and reliability.

For more information on Thor Broadcast’s latest products, visit: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/thor-broadcast-new-products.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12K+ products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts, and custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.