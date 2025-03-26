Deksia – Providing Brand Strategy Consulting Services to Empower Businesses

Grand Rapids, Michigan, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Businesses in the modern market have to work extra hard to get noticed. The brand factor is now at the forefront of the way a consumer identifies products and services. Luckily, Deksia has come with it brand strategy consulting services, which are designed to help businesses create and maintain a strong, consistent brand identity.

Introducing Deksia

Deksia is a full-service marketing agency with the skills and know-how to help businesses achieve measurable results. It has a systematic approach and a focus on shared knowledge and planned accountability.

Deksia has been building strong relationships for over two decades. Founded in 2002 as Dentity, the company has partnered with hundreds of businesses, delivering meaningful collaborations and measurable results across various industries.

In 2009, the company rebranded as Deksia. Over the years, it has grown through strategic acquisitions, including RoundPeg in 2021, Anvil in 2022, and HWY 29 Creative in 2023. Today, Deksia continues to help businesses achieve real, impactful results.

How Does DEKSIA Work?

DEKSIA’s team of experts approach everything very systematically. They work closely with clients to develop frameworks, brand voices and identities that resonate with their target audience. They then identify potential gaps and create a shared playbook, ensuring that progress can be revisited, and strategies can be adjusted based on future audits and strategic plans.

What does DEKSIA Offer?

Deksia’s new Brand Strategy Consulting Services include:

Brand Creation and Design: Focuses on consistency, unity, and a strong identity. A distinctive brand not only stands out but also leaves a lasting impression.

Comprehensive Marketing Strategies: Generates brand awareness, engagement, and revenue from digital channels. Every campaign is a calculated move toward measurable success.

To create a unified marketing plan, Deksia begins with a deep understanding of how a business operates and how to make it appealing to its ideal customers. This insight drives the creative process, ensuring a consistent and cohesive marketing approach across all channels.

Website Development: Builds highly functional, attractive, and responsive websites. A great website isn’t just seen—it’s experienced.

Digital Marketing: Identifies conversion milestones, channels, and online marketing funnels to generate leads. Precision-driven tactics turn clicks into loyal customers.

Social Media and Content Marketing: Creates compelling content to captivate existing customers and attract new leads. Engagement is an art, and storytelling is the brush.

Deksia’s approach leverages the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), a comprehensive business operating system that empowers the agency with proven processes and tools to consistently achieve client goals. By embracing EOS principles, DEKSIA ensures that every strategy and project is robust, measurable, and aligned with business objectives.

To understand how DEKSIA can work for your company, visit: https://deksia.com/

About DEKSIA

Deksia is a full-service marketing agency headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Established in 2002, the agency specializes in developing systematic marketing strategies that drive measurable results for businesses. With a focus on tailored marketing plans, Deksia helps companies engage existing customers while attracting new leads.