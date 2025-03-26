Kansas City Law Firm Fights for Patients Injured by IV Insertion Errors

Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen is a reputable law firm in the Kansas City area with a specialized focus on cases of victims injured by IV insertion malpractice

KANSAS CITY, MO, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Up to 6% of people who require IV access each year are injured by IV insertion errors that can lead to long-term injuries, pain, and other serious complications. While the use of an IV is a routine medical procedure, they require the utmost care as well as continued monitoring to avoid errors. Errors in insertion or a failure to monitor the IV can lead to many complications, including nerve injury, tissue necrosis, infections, and more. When a medical professional fails to follow proper protocols leading to an error, the patients become victims who may face long-term consequences because of it.

At Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen, the skilled attorneys believe patients harmed by medical negligence deserve justice and compensation. The medical malpractice attorneys at this firm work hard to fight on behalf of their clients who have experienced such injuries.

A medical professional is held to a certain duty of care, which includes proper use to tools as well as appropriate monitoring practices. Sadly, improper technique or a lack of monitoring and failing to diagnose or recognize complications can leave the patient with painful injuries, permanent scarring, and worse.

“When you go to a clinic or hospital, you trust the professional to take care of your needs, not cause further injuries,” says Robert Kingsland, a partner at Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen.

“While we understand that errors and mistakes do happen, it’s important to draw the line between an error that is quickly caught and medical negligence. That’s where we come in – to ensure people who suffer from preventable mistakes secure the compensation they deserve.”

Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen was established in 1986 and has provided nearly 40 years of service in Kansas City and surrounding areas, such as Kansas City, Blue Springs, Raymore, Raytown, Independence, Liberty, and also Olathe, Mission, Lenexa, and more. They specialize in medical malpractice cases, ensuring you get a legal team that understands the complexities and challenges of these cases. The team has an in-depth knowledge of medical procedures, IV-related injuries, and legal strategy to combat such cases. They work diligently on your behalf to ensure you get the representation you deserve following such an incident.

If you or a loved one has experienced harm from an IV insertion error, it’s important to seek qualified legal counsel and get the help and support you need. You are not alone. If you would like to learn more about Dempsey, Kingsland & Osteen you can check out their website at https://www.dko-law.com/. Reach out to the law firm directly for any questions about a case or to schedule a consultation regarding your situation. You can also follow the law firm on Facebook.