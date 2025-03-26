Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers Opens New Bronx Office

2025-03-26

Bronx, NY, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers is excited to announce the opening of a new office in The Bronx, located at 2929 Third Ave, 4th Floor, Bronx, NY 10455. With this expansion, the firm continues its mission of providing top-tier legal advocacy to individuals who have been injured due to negligence or wrongful acts.

 

Over 60 Years of Trusted Personal Injury Representation

 

Since its founding in 1959, Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers has been dedicated to fighting for injury victims throughout New York. With decades of legal experience and a history of successful case results, the firm has become a trusted advocate for personal injury victims seeking justice.

 

The Bronx office will provide legal representation for cases including:

 

 

Focusing on Recovery and Results

 

Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers prioritizes client recovery by not only securing financial compensation but also ensuring access to the best medical treatment, rehabilitation, and resources available.

 

“Our goal is to make the legal process as stress-free as possible so that our clients can focus on healing,” said Attorney Michael Greenspan. “With our new location in The Bronx, we are expanding our reach and bringing our experienced legal representation to more individuals in need.”

 

Schedule a Free Consultation at Greenspan & Greenspan’s Bronx Office

 

Residents of The Bronx and surrounding communities who have been injured due to negligence are encouraged to contact Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers for a free consultation. Visit https://www.greenspans-law.com/ today.

