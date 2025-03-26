Teejac Sports Introduces High-Quality Reversible Football Shirts and Stylish Touchline Coats

Gwynedd, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Teejac Sports Ltd, a leading provider of premium sports apparel, is proud to offer its latest range of Reversible football shirts and stylish Touchline Coats. Designed for teams, coaches, and spectators, these high-performance products combine functionality, durability, and customisation to meet the demands of modern sportswear.

Revolutionizing Team Kits with Reversible Football Shirts

Cost-Effective & Practical Design

Teejac’s reversible football shirts provide a smart solution for teams looking to simplify their kits. Instead of purchasing two separate sets, teams can switch colors instantly by flipping the shirt inside out. This is especially useful during training sessions, friendly matches, or situations where teams need to differentiate sides quickly.

Superior Sublimation Printing for Durability

Every football shirt from Teejac Sports is fully sublimated, ensuring vibrant colors and long-lasting designs. Unlike traditional printing methods, sublimation binds the ink directly into the fabric, preventing fading, cracking, or peeling. This means teams can enjoy a professional and polished look, season after season.

Customization for Team Identity

Teejac Sports understands the importance of team identity. That’s why these shirts can be fully customized with club logos, player names, numbers, and sponsor branding. Whether for grassroots teams or elite-level clubs, custom football shirts help create a unified and professional appearance on and off the pitch.

Stylish and Functional Touchline Coats for All Conditions

Designed for Ultimate Weather Protection

Teejac’s touchline coats are engineered for comfort and durability in all weather conditions. The waterproof polyester outer layer shields against rain, while an insulated lining provides warmth during colder months. These coats ensure that coaches, substitutes, and supporters stay dry and comfortable throughout the game.

Lightweight Yet Durable Construction

Despite their thick insulation, these coats remain lightweight and easy to carry, making them a practical addition to any sports kit. With high-quality stitching and long-lasting materials, Teejac’s touchline coats are designed to withstand the demands of regular use without compromising performance.

Custom Branding for a Professional Look

Teejac Sports offers customization options for team names, logos, and sponsor branding, providing clubs with a polished and cohesive look. The branding space on the front, back, and shoulders ensures teams can proudly showcase their identity while maintaining a stylish and professional sideline presence.

Perfect for All Levels of Play

Both the reversible football shirts and touchline coats cater to amateur and professional teams alike. Whether used for league matches, training sessions, or club events, Teejac’s sportswear ensures players and coaches have the best in comfort, durability, and style.

How to Order

Teams and clubs looking to upgrade their kits can contact Teejac Sports Ltd for more information.

Location: Gwynedd

Phone Number: 01248 353 575

For high-quality, customizable sports apparel, Teejac Sports is the go-to choice for teams wanting to perform and look their best.