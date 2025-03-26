ODM Makes History: Launches Odisha’s First Cyber Square Coding & AI Program

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant move toward modernising education in Eastern India, ODM Educational Group announced today its partnership with UK-based Cyber Square to implement a comprehensive coding and artificial intelligence curriculum across its schools, starting from first grade. As the first educational group in Odisha to implement such a world-class program, ODM Educational Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovative education.

The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to replace traditional computer literacy programs with an advanced technological curriculum to prepare students for future workforce demands.

“We believe that early exposure to technology will prepare our students for the future,” said Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group. “This initiative will transform students from mere technology users to creators while providing opportunities for international tech interactions with peers from the USA, Canada, and the UK.”

The program, developed after three months of evaluation, will be delivered through an interactive platform that integrates coding and AI principles into the existing curriculum. Cyber Square, a Guinness World Record holder with over a decade of experience in digital education, will spearhead the implementation.

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, emphasised the strategic significance of the initiative. “In a society increasingly influenced by technology, our children require more than just fundamental computer abilities. They need to evolve into creators, innovators, and problem solvers.”

The curriculum extends beyond basic coding instruction to foster critical thinking and analytical reasoning skills. Students will engage in real-world problem-solving projects, with the goal of enabling them to conceptualise and prototype solutions within two years.The program also offers exciting international travel opportunities for students to present their tech ideas at global forums and participate in collaborative projects with peers from around the world.

“Coding and AI are no longer optional skills – they are essential competencies that will shape future professional success,” Satyendu added, highlighting the program’s role in preparing students for emerging career opportunities.

NP Haris, CEO of Cyber Square, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “By integrating coding and AI from the foundational years, we aim to nurture innovation and critical thinking in students, co-proceeding with ODM’s idea to stay ahead in the digital age.”

While the NEP 2020 mandates coding education from grade six onwards, ODM’s initiative introduced these crucial skills five years earlier, positioning its students at the forefront of technological education.

The implementation includes comprehensive teacher training programs, curriculum enhancement, and learning strategies with specialised coding platforms. The initiative has generated significant interest among students and parents, with early feedback suggesting a positive reception.

Shruti Acharya, a student at ODM Global School, Bhubaneswar, offered perspective on the program’s impact: “Coding is about understanding logic, breaking down complex problems, and finding innovative solutions. This program makes learning feel like solving exciting puzzles.”

The collaboration marks a pioneering step in educational technology integration in Odisha, potentially setting a new standard for digital literacy education in the region. Through this partnership, ODM Educational Group aims to position its students at the forefront of technological innovation and global digital transformation.