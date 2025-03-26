STARRY® Hoops Fest with the Orlando Magic Returns to ICON Park

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Think you have what it takes to beat the pros? Get ready to test your skills against Orlando Magic legends at ICON Park this spring.

On Saturday, March 15 from 2 to 6 p.m., STARRY® Hoops Fest is returning to ICON Park. In partnership with the Orlando Magic, fans will have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to compete against Magic legends Rashard Lewis, Victor Oladipo and Quentin Richardson in the “Beat the Three” contest, a three-point skills showdown, on The Promenade under the iconic Orlando Eye.

As the official soft drink of the NBA, STARRY is celebrating the game’s biggest moments through an afternoon of free festivities. Fans can participate in the “Beat the Three” contest, enjoy music from a live DJ and have the chance to win a STARRY prize pack that includes tickets to an Orlando Magic game and a STARRY player autographed basketball. The event will also feature photo ops, player meet-and-greets and more.

“We’re thrilled to have PepsiCo as ICON Park’s official beverage partner,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, president and CEO of ICON Park. “PepsiCo, a true icon in the beverage industry, has helped us enhance our guest experience with refreshing drinks and incredible events like STARRY Hoops Fest, which we’re excited to bring back for another year.”

Pepsi is the official soft drink of ICON Park, including service of PepsiCo’s products such as STARRY throughout the entertainment complex. Through the STARRY Hoops Fest event, PepsiCo, ICON Park and the Orlando Magic are bringing fans closer to the action and their favorite Orlando hoops stars for an unexpected experience celebrating the brands’ partnerships, the fun of Orlando and the best of basketball culture.

“STARRY Hoops Fest is all about bringing the community together to celebrate local basketball culture,” said Paul Mihovilovic, VP of Foodservice for PepsiCo U.S. Beverages – South Division. “Through our fantastic partnership with ICON Park and the Orlando Magic, we’re able to create more fun for sports fans and host an unforgettable event that honors basketball’s biggest moments – like the iconic 3pt shot!”

STARRY Hoops Fest is free to attend. Registration for the “Beat the Three” contest will take place onsite during the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

