Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Spotlighting TE Connectivity Application Tooling Solutions

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce a new digital campaign showcasing TE Connectivity’s Application Tooling Solutions. This initiative highlights TE’s advanced tooling solutions that ensure high-quality, reliable connections across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

For over 75 years, TE Connectivity has been a trusted provider of application tooling that delivers precision, durability, and efficiency. From crimping terminals onto wires to pressing connectors onto boards, TE’s comprehensive tooling, equipment, and field engineering services support customers in achieving professional-grade results in even the most extreme environments.

Precision and reliability are key to optimizing operational efficiency and ensuring the highest quality connections. TE Connectivity’s complete insertion and extraction hand tool kits are designed to meet the most demanding application requirements with exceptional accuracy and ease of use.

For more information and to explore TE Connectivity’s Application Tooling Solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/te-connectivity-application-tooling-solutions.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com.

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###