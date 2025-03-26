Trellesport Launches a Wide Range of Mitas Motocross and Adventure Bike Tyres

Cornwall, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Trellesport, a leading tyre supplier based in Cornwall, is proud to announce the launch of its latest range of Mitas Motocross and Adventure Bike Tyres. Designed to meet the demands of off-road and adventure riders, these high-performance tyres provide superior traction, durability, and performance across various terrains.

The Perfect Tyre for Every Terrain

Trellesport’s new range of Mitas tyres is designed to tackle the most challenging terrains. Mitas Motocross Tyres are built for extreme off-road conditions, providing riders with the confidence to navigate deep mud, rocky ground, slippery stream beds, and steep hills.

For adventure riders, Mitas Adventure bike tyres offer a versatile balance of off-road and on-road performance. Riders can choose from models such as the aggressive E-09 and E-13, which excel in harsh off-road environments, to more road-oriented options like the Terraforce R, which offers a smoother ride on paved roads.

Road Legal vs. NHS Tyres: What Riders Need to Know

One of the most important considerations when selecting motocross tyres is whether they are road-legal or marked as NHS (Not for Highway Use). Mitas motocross tyres marked as NHS are designed purely for off-road performance and should not be used on public roads.

For riders who need to travel on roads as part of their off-road adventures, Trellesport offers a range of Mitas tyres that are homologated for road use. These tyres provide the perfect balance between off-road capability and on-road safety, ensuring compliance with local regulations.

Choosing the Right Tyre Compound for Optimal Performance

Selecting the correct tyre compound is essential for achieving optimal performance. Mitas tyres are available in soft, medium, and hard terrain options. Soft terrain tyres are ideal for loose surfaces such as mud or sand, while hard terrain tyres, with their softer compounds, excel on rocky or hard-packed surfaces.

Medium terrain tyres offer versatility, making them a popular choice for riders who frequently encounter mixed conditions. By selecting the right compound for the terrain, riders can enhance grip, control, and safety.

Mitas Adventure Bike Tyres: Versatility and Durability

Mitas Adventure bike tyres are designed for riders who demand performance both on and off the road. These tyres offer a range of tread patterns to suit different riding styles and environments.

Models such as the Mitas E-10, which is designed for 70% off-road and 30% on-road use, provide excellent traction in unpaved conditions. The Terraforce R, on the other hand, is ideal for riders who spend most of their time on paved roads but still want the capability to tackle off-road trails when needed.

All Mitas Adventure bike tyres are tested in extreme conditions to ensure durability and reliability, making them a trusted choice for serious adventure riders.

Why Trellesport is the Go-To Choice for Off-Road Tyres

With years of experience in supplying high-quality motorcycle tyres, Trellesport has built a reputation for excellence in the off-road community. The company’s commitment to providing expert guidance and exceptional customer service ensures that riders receive the support they need to select the perfect tyre for their specific needs.

Trellesport’s extensive knowledge of Mitas tyres allows them to recommend options that deliver the best performance based on terrain, riding style, and individual preferences. This dedication to quality and customer satisfaction makes Trellesport the go-to choice for motocross and adventure bike enthusiasts.

For more information on the latest range of Mitas Motocross and Adventure bike tyres, contact Trellesport in Cornwall at 01288 381541.